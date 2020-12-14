Nebraska health care workers get first doses of COVID vaccine

Tiesi stressed that the arrival of the first batches of vaccine, while good news, is just the start of what will be a long process to vaccinate enough Americans to battle back the virus.

Health experts have estimated that roughly 70% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the point at which so many people are protected that the coronavirus can't easily find new people to infect.

Thousands of Americans already have received the vaccine as part of clinical trials, which indicated that it is 95% effective after two doses. And more vaccines are in various states of development. An FDA panel is scheduled on Thursday to review another vaccine developed by the biotech firm Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

"This is just a start, (but) it’s an exciting start," Tiesi said. "Today is probably one of the most exciting and historical days in my career, almost 40 years of it."