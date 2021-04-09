 Skip to main content
Nebraska health officials investigate case of vaccinated person with blood clots
Nebraska saw the COVID positivity rate increase over 5% last week.

Health officials in Nebraska are investigating a report that a person experienced a "significant medical event" after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The person, who is in his or her late 40s, experienced blood clots two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a press release sent out by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The person received treatment at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. 

Douglas County and state health officials will work with the person's medical team and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate any potential connection to the vaccine. 

In an analysis of clinical trial data that included 40,000 individuals, 14 people — or .06% — who received the vaccine experienced a clotting issue. Of those who received a placebo, 10 people — or .05% — developed clotting issues. 

Some people who are registered for an upcoming vaccination clinic in Douglas County who expected to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were notified that an alternate vaccine would be used because of inventory availability. It was not a result of this incident, health officials said. If those people would like to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will be offered first preference at a clinic next week. 

Officials said results of the review will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

