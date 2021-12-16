Nebraska health officials' message: Get a shot, save a life

In addition, large indoor events shouldn't be happening, Hewlett said, particularly if precautions such as masking and distancing are not in place.

"In order to protect our capacity and to make sure that we can provide the care that we need to for you and our families, we really need to fix this," she said.

Anthone said the state is already discussing further health measures. One of the first would be to increase hospital capacity by limiting elective procedures. But patients are already waiting for procedures.

It's unlikely that there will be a vaccine mandate in Nebraska, he said. But health officials, he said, know that Nebraskans will do the right thing. That's why they're providing the data they need to drive them to get vaccinated.

The case of Johnny Rodgers, who returned home last weekend after a harrowing bout with COVID-19, provides another example, he said. The 1972 Heisman Trophy winner said he regrets not being vaccinated.