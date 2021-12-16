Nebraska health officials' message: Get a shot, save a life

For the holidays, you should get a COVID-19 shot to preserve hospital capacity and save a life — yours or someone else's.
That was the blunt message Thursday from Nebraska's top health officials and infectious disease physicians from three metro Omaha health systems.
The physicians called on people to get vaccinated, and if they're vaccinated, to get a booster shot, to make sure that their fellow Nebraskans can receive not only coronavirus-related care but also cancer surgeries and treatment for heart attacks, strokes and other ailments at the state's hospitals.
The call was the second in the past two weeks, coming as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, with no clear sign of slowing or stabilizing. In addition, influenza cases have begun to inch up, and the new and more contagious omicron COVID-19 variant is on the rise.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said the state has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients over the past four to five weeks, with 601 hospitalized Wednesday.
Each time a COVID-19 patient is admitted, he said, it strains the state's hospital systems. About 57 new COVID-19 patients, on average, are being admitted each day. Some 30% of intensive care patients in the state's hospitals now are there with COVID-19. In some large metro hospitals, that figure has reached 100%.
Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state's acting epidemiologist, said it's thought that omicron will eventually replace delta because the new variant can infect more people, faster.
The good news is that the vaccines continue to prevent serious illness and death. People who receive boosters have even better protection against the fast-spreading variant.
Nebraska reported its first cases of omicron on Dec. 2, a day after the first U.S. cases were identified. Donahue said he was notified Thursday morning of another possible case.
Two weeks ago, Donahue reported that people who weren't fully vaccinated were being hospitalized at 10 times the rate of those who are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated 30-year-olds were being hospitalized at similar rates as fully vaccinated 80-year-olds. In addition, of the few people hospitalized with breakthrough infections, roughly half would have been eligible for boosters, suggesting that half of the hospitalizations could have been avoided.
Recently, Donahue said, state health officials estimated that vaccination prevented between 1,500 and 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska and saved about 500 lives between Nov. 7 and Dec. 4. He said the calculation likely underestimates the vaccines' impact.
"For the holidays, get a shot to stay out of the hospital," he said. "And get a shot to save a life."
Dr. Angela Hewlett, who directs the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s COVID-19 infectious diseases service, said staff at the Nebraska Medical Center, like those at other large Omaha hospitals, are "feeling very overwhelmed."
The med center has more than 100 COVID-19 patients and is in the process of devoting an entire hospital tower to COVID-19 patients. Those beds were occupied by other patients, which means that they have to be moved to other parts of the hospital. It also leaves less room for new admissions and transfers from rural hospitals.
Discussions about crisis standards of care, in which patients are scored and cared for based on their conditions and their ability to survive, are occurring "right here, right now," Hewlett said.
That means a potential rationing of care — for coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients, she said. In some cases, cancer patients can't get tumors removed because doctors can't operate on people who will require hospitalization afterward. Some patients can't be transferred from smaller hospitals to receive more specialized care available at larger ones.
Vaccination is one way to circumvent that, she said. People should also be wearing masks in public places. And it's time, Hewlett said, to upgrade masks to those with multiple layers — surgical masks, KN95s or N95s. "Wearing a flimsy little piece of cloth over your face isn't going to do it these days," she said.
In addition, large indoor events shouldn't be happening, Hewlett said, particularly if precautions such as masking and distancing are not in place.
"In order to protect our capacity and to make sure that we can provide the care that we need to for you and our families, we really need to fix this," she said.
Anthone said the state is already discussing further health measures. One of the first would be to increase hospital capacity by limiting elective procedures. But patients are already waiting for procedures.
It's unlikely that there will be a vaccine mandate in Nebraska, he said. But health officials, he said, know that Nebraskans will do the right thing. That's why they're providing the data they need to drive them to get vaccinated.
The case of Johnny Rodgers, who returned home last weekend after a harrowing bout with COVID-19, provides another example, he said. The 1972 Heisman Trophy winner said he regrets not being vaccinated.
Said Anthone, "It's everybody's responsibility. Think of it this way ... For every COVID patient that's admitted to the hospital, you're taking a bed for somebody who needs that cancer surgery. And that can be prevented by getting vaccinated or getting that booster dose."
