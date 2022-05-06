 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska health officials report 9 cases of liver illness in children

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska health officials Friday reported that they are investigating nine cases of unexplained hepatitis in young children, including two in Douglas County and two in the health district that covers Sarpy and Cass Counties.

The Nebraska cases are among a total of 109 such cases in 25 states and territories under study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dating back to October, agency officials said Friday.

Worldwide, well over 200 cases have been reported in at least 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization. 

In the U.S., more than 90% of children with the condition had to be hospitalized, said Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC's deputy director of infectious diseases. Of them, 14% required liver transplants and five have died. More than half had a confirmed infection with an adenovirus that commonly causes cold-like illnesses and gastrointestinal symptoms. 

Butler noted that adenovirus has not been confirmed as a cause. While rare, children can develop hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver with a range of causes, and it's not uncommon for the cause to be unknown.

People are also reading…

Based on a preliminary analysis with limited data, he said, the agency has not identified a significant increase in pediatric hepatitis or liver transplants in the U.S. The United Kingdom, however, does appear to have had an increased number of cases.

The cases the agency is reviewing date back seven months, he said, and some ultimately may not be linked to the investigation.

"It's important to note that this is an evolving situation," Butler said, "and we're casting a wide net to help broaden our understanding."

The nine Nebraska cases were identified between Nov. 5 and March 6, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The patients ranged in age from 1 to 9, with a median age of 2. Three tested positive for adenovirus. No liver transplants or deaths have been identified. 

Lindsay Huse, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the notification should be more of an alert to parents to keep an eye out for symptoms of hepatitis than a cause for alarm. 

Both of the children in Douglas County were hospitalized but have since been released, Huse said.

"This probably seems really scary to parents to hear about," she said. "But it's important to keep in mind it's very rare."

Parents should contact their child's doctor if they notice jaundice or yellowing of the skin or eyes. Other symptoms may include abdominal pain, vomiting, dark urine or clay-colored stools.

Health care providers who see children under age 10 with hepatitis of unknown origin should notify their local health department.

To prevent the spread of the adenovirus, people are urged to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching eyes, mouths and noses.

The first reported cases in the U.S. were in Alabama in October. The CDC issued an alert a little more than two weeks ago outlining nine cases in that state through February. All nine children previously were healthy and all nine tested positive for adenovirus, with five having a specific strain called adenovirus 41.

That type of adenovirus typically causes more severe stomach illness but is not usually known as a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children, Butler said.

Based on initial investigations in the U.S. and abroad, none of the common causes of viral hepatitis, hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E, have been found in any of the cases.

None of the nine children initially identified in Alabama had COVID-19 during hospitalization or a documented history of COVID. And none of the children in Alabama had received the COVID vaccine before they were hospitalized. The mean age is 2, so most of the children were not yet eligible for the shots.

"COVID-19 vaccination is not the cause of these illnesses, and we hope this information helps clarify some of the speculation circulating online," Butler said. 

Meanwhile, investigators in the U.S. and abroad continue to investigate a variety of possible causes, including environmental causes, exposures to animals or even reactions to the adenovirus itself.

Said Dr. Umesh Parashar, head of the CDC's division of viral diseases enteric viruses epidemiology team, "It's still early days in terms of pinpointing the cause and the mechanism of illness in these children."

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past. 

China halts freight train traffic with North Korea

China halts freight train traffic with North Korea

China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong. The countries had reopened trade between Dandong and North Korea’s Sinuiju in January following a two-year pause while the North imposed restrictive pandemic border closures despite the strain on its broken economy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday the decision to suspend railroad freight traffic was taken “in light of the current epidemic situation in Dandong,” but he gave no other details. China has been maintaining a “zero-COVID” approach, which requires mass testing and lockdowns and keeping its international borders largely shut.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 60: Is cryptocurrency right for your 401(k)?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert