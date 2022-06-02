Nebraska hospital officials decry violence against health care workers

Nebraska hospital officials and health care workers spoke out Friday against the growing incidence of abuse, from name-calling to physical assaults, aimed at health care workers by patients, family members and visitors.
The occasion was the sixth annual Hospitals Against Violence Day, an day of awareness intended to focus on ending violence in hospitals and communities.
"Violence is certainly one of our nation's major public health crises and safety issues, both in our communities and inside our workplaces," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.
But Nordquist said hospital officials had no idea as they prepared for the event that they would be dealing with the aftermath of two hospital shootings this week.
In the first, two orthopedic surgeons, a medical office staffer and a patient visitor were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday on the campus of St. Francis Health System in Tulsa. The gunman, police say, also killed himself.
St. Francis' president and CEO is Dr. Cliff Robertson, who went to Tulsa in June 2021 after seven years in Omaha as president and CEO of CHI Health.
Also Wednesday, a jail inmate shot and killed a security guard in a hospital emergency room in Dayton, Ohio.
"While these horrific events got the national attention they deserve," Nordquist said, "violence against our health care workers is not uncommon or isolated to just a few incidents. More and more, our health care heroes are facing violence, both physical assaults and verbal threats, and more are reporting it."
A national study, he said, indicated that 44% of nurses experienced physical violence in the workplace during the pandemic, and 68% experienced verbal abuse. And 2018 data from the International Association of Health Care Safety and Security indicated that health care workers were five times more likely to face violence in the workplace than the average worker.
Lisa Vail, vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer with Lincoln's Bryan Health, said almost 60% of employee-related incidents reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for lost work time were related to violence against health care workers, from verbal abuse to physical assault.
"These events are increasing the emotional and physical toll on our staff, and that is causing some to leave the health care profession altogether," she said. "We can't afford the loss of these skilled and compassionate caregivers ... if we want to continue to meet the health care needs of our community."
Vail said emergency department staff are most affected, particularly when caring for patients who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, experiencing mental illness or dealing with the health issue that brought them to the emergency room.
But such incidents happen throughout the hospital, including name-calling, spitting, kicking, inappropriate sexual comments and outright assault.
"Violence against health care workers should not be tolerated," Vail said, "and our staff should not have to accept this as part of the job."
Alex Wilkerson, emergency room clinical director for Great Plains Health in North Platte, said the verbal and physical abuse seems to have increased during and after the pandemic, with patients and family members fighting masking and vaccination requirements as well as visitor policies and other measures established for their safety.
Nicole Thorell, chief nursing officer with Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington, said the problem is happening everywhere in the state, with increased stressors during the pandemic and decreased access to mental health services.
The angry, aggressive behavior, she said, now is being directed toward upfront staff, including those in billing, registration and front-door screening.
"In the past," Vail said, "much of the anger we'd see on clinical units. Now, they walk through the door angry."
Thorell said she wants people to know that hospital staff are there to care for them and help them. But she also urged them to use grace and allow hospital staff to find the help they need.
The officials said their hospitals continue to take steps to prevent such incidents, from training staff in de-escalation tactics to providing security guards and surveillance.
Health care workers left in droves during COVID-19—here’s where they went
Health care workers left in droves during COVID-19—here’s where they went
#10. Finance and insurance
#9. Other services (except public administration)
#8. Manufacturing
#7. Public administration
#6. Transportation and warehousing
#5. Professional, scientific, and technical services
#4. Accommodation and food services
#3. Educational services
#2. Retail trade
#1. Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”
Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.
Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researcher Melinda Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate professor of social work says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need support.
President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
Black communities have been hit especially hard amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. The sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the Philadelphia's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt before the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.