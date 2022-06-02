Nebraska hospital officials decry violence against health care workers

Nebraska hospital officials and health care workers spoke out Friday against the growing incidence of abuse, from name-calling to physical assaults, aimed at health care workers by patients, family members and visitors.

The occasion was the sixth annual Hospitals Against Violence Day, an day of awareness intended to focus on ending violence in hospitals and communities.

"Violence is certainly one of our nation's major public health crises and safety issues, both in our communities and inside our workplaces," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

But Nordquist said hospital officials had no idea as they prepared for the event that they would be dealing with the aftermath of two hospital shootings this week.

In the first, two orthopedic surgeons, a medical office staffer and a patient visitor were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday on the campus of St. Francis Health System in Tulsa. The gunman, police say, also killed himself.

St. Francis' president and CEO is Dr. Cliff Robertson, who went to Tulsa in June 2021 after seven years in Omaha as president and CEO of CHI Health.

Also Wednesday, a jail inmate shot and killed a security guard in a hospital emergency room in Dayton, Ohio.

"While these horrific events got the national attention they deserve," Nordquist said, "violence against our health care workers is not uncommon or isolated to just a few incidents. More and more, our health care heroes are facing violence, both physical assaults and verbal threats, and more are reporting it."

A national study, he said, indicated that 44% of nurses experienced physical violence in the workplace during the pandemic, and 68% experienced verbal abuse. And 2018 data from the International Association of Health Care Safety and Security indicated that health care workers were five times more likely to face violence in the workplace than the average worker.

Lisa Vail, vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer with Lincoln's Bryan Health, said almost 60% of employee-related incidents reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for lost work time were related to violence against health care workers, from verbal abuse to physical assault.

"These events are increasing the emotional and physical toll on our staff, and that is causing some to leave the health care profession altogether," she said. "We can't afford the loss of these skilled and compassionate caregivers ... if we want to continue to meet the health care needs of our community."

Vail said emergency department staff are most affected, particularly when caring for patients who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, experiencing mental illness or dealing with the health issue that brought them to the emergency room.

But such incidents happen throughout the hospital, including name-calling, spitting, kicking, inappropriate sexual comments and outright assault.

"Violence against health care workers should not be tolerated," Vail said, "and our staff should not have to accept this as part of the job."

Alex Wilkerson, emergency room clinical director for Great Plains Health in North Platte, said the verbal and physical abuse seems to have increased during and after the pandemic, with patients and family members fighting masking and vaccination requirements as well as visitor policies and other measures established for their safety.

Nicole Thorell, chief nursing officer with Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington, said the problem is happening everywhere in the state, with increased stressors during the pandemic and decreased access to mental health services.

The angry, aggressive behavior, she said, now is being directed toward upfront staff, including those in billing, registration and front-door screening.

"In the past," Vail said, "much of the anger we'd see on clinical units. Now, they walk through the door angry."

Thorell said she wants people to know that hospital staff are there to care for them and help them. But she also urged them to use grace and allow hospital staff to find the help they need.

The officials said their hospitals continue to take steps to prevent such incidents, from training staff in de-escalation tactics to providing security guards and surveillance.

