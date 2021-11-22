Nebraska hospital transfer center improving but still not accomplishing goal

There are dozens of critical access hospitals in the state that provide care in rural areas, Department of Health and Human Services incident commander Angie Ling said at the transfer center announcement. But those facilities don’t have many beds and rarely have intensive care capacity. Rural Nebraskans who are very sick may need to be transferred to a larger hospital for the level of care they need.

The transfer center was set up to help smaller hospitals in rural communities find those open beds.

“The hospitals needed help,” Ling said in an interview.

At the call center, nurses were to take down patient information and call around to find open beds — the theory being that this would free hospital staff to focus on their patients.

Ling said that the issue was brought to HHS by the Governor’s Office and that she originally reached out to CHI Health to see if it could help.

CHI had operated a transfer center earlier in the pandemic. It launched its own transfer center in 2018, according to a spokeswoman, to get patients within its 14-hospital system and critical access hospitals appropriate care.