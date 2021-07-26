Nebraska hospitals discuss requiring vaccination for health care workers

CHI Health officials are considering requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the health system's medical chief said Monday.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI's chief medical officer, said CHI does not currently require its employees to have the shots, but that is "definitely under discussion."

The health system, he said, also is discussing the move with other health systems in the state, including Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Lincoln's Bryan Health.

"Ideally, we would all go together," Ward said. "We're close to doing it."

In a statement Monday, representatives of nearly 60 health care organizations called for mandatory vaccination for health workers in medical centers and long-term care facilities.

Ward said such a step might have been premature when the shots first were rolled out. But with 340 million doses now in Americans' arms, the data is clear that the vaccines' side effects are "profoundly low" and that they significantly reduce hospitalization and death.

"It's time to treat this much like the influenza vaccine," he said, noting that many health systems require flu shots.