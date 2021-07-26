 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska hospitals discuss requiring vaccination for health care workers
0 comments

Nebraska hospitals discuss requiring vaccination for health care workers

While the state's cases were up 100% over the past two weeks, that percentage ranks only 41st nationally, as cases are surging across the country.

CHI Health officials are considering requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the health system's medical chief said Monday.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI's chief medical officer, said CHI does not currently require its employees to have the shots, but that is "definitely under discussion." 

The health system, he said, also is discussing the move with other health systems in the state, including Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Lincoln's Bryan Health. 

"Ideally, we would all go together," Ward said. "We're close to doing it."

In a statement Monday, representatives of nearly 60 health care organizations called for mandatory vaccination for health workers in medical centers and long-term care facilities. 

Ward said such a step might have been premature when the shots first were rolled out. But with 340 million doses now in Americans' arms, the data is clear that the vaccines' side effects are "profoundly low" and that they significantly reduce hospitalization and death.

"It's time to treat this much like the influenza vaccine," he said, noting that many health systems require flu shots. 

Nebraska Medicine officials said in a statement that they're pleased with the high number of staff who have chosen to receive the vaccine but are always evaluating what’s best for their staff and patients.

"We believe vaccination of health care workers is essential and we are consulting with our infectious diseases specialists and working with other health systems across Nebraska to determine what is the best option for our organization," officials wrote.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the man who turned his garage into a free school for migrants

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert