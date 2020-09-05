Nebraska hospitals have taken big financial hit during the pandemic, group says

While some hospitals haven’t seen an influx of COVID-19 patients, they have been affected by the suspension of elective procedures, a move ordered by the state at the start of the pandemic to preserve hospital resources.

“That’s the lifeblood for hospitals in rural communities,” Hale said.

Early on, the pandemic also scared away patients who were concerned about coming to hospitals for fear of infection. Another concern is that delayed care will come with its own costs.

Laura Redoutey, the association’s president, said the call by the association was spurred by an initiative of the American Hospital Association to provide a picture of the pandemic’s impact on hospitals.

Hospital associations in other states have taken similar steps.

In late July, the national organization, with other medical groups, urged Congress to provide $100 billion in emergency relief for front-line workers and hospitals across the country. Officials expect members of Congress to discuss providing extra funding after they return from the Labor Day holiday.

Hale said the state association, which represents all but two surgical hospitals in Nebraska, will also be speaking with state legislators.