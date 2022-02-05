Nebraska hospitals, nursing homes prepare to meet vaccine mandate

Hospital officials have done a good job of sharing science-based information with staff members since the requirement was announced, he said. Some have made gains since then.

Kyle Kellum, CEO of Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, said some staff members had gotten vaccinated in recent days.

He said he could have supported the mandate if it had given unvaccinated people the option of wearing masks or undergoing weekly testing instead of getting the shots. Many organizations allow workers to mask in lieu of getting flu shots. The lack of choice is a particular concern, he said, given that the vaccines are not stopping all infections.

“We feel very strongly that it’s a personal health decision, particularly when it doesn’t stop anyone from getting COVID,” he said.

Health officials say, however, that the vaccines continue to reduce infections and provide significant protection against serious illness and death, particularly with boosters.

Kellum and Troy Bruntz, president and CEO of Community Hospital in McCook, both said they are concerned the mandate will cost them employees at a time when they already have lost people and have limited ability to replace them.