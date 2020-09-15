Nebraska Humane Society's Walk for the Animals fundraiser moving to virtual format

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grab Fido’s leash.

This year’s Walk for the Animals, the annual fundraiser for the Nebraska Humane Society, is going virtual.

The event runs now through the end of October. Officials hope to raise $300,000.

Humans and their pets can sign up individually or join a team — a dog pack or cat colony. There’s no cost to join, but participants can earn incentives through fundraising. They’ll be able to choose from a catalog of items that include leashes, T-shirts and masks as well as power tools, jewelry and luggage.

Then they’re encouraged to walk or run with their four-legged friends and share photos on social media using the hashtag #NHSwalk.

The switch to a virtual walk stems from the coronavirus pandemic. The walk, which has been hosted since 1989, is a festival-type event and walk held at the Humane Society at 90th and Fort Streets.

This year, participants also can tackle a list of challenges posed by the Humane Society. The challenges include places to go with your pet and things to spot on your walk or run. You might also take a nap with your pet, watch a pet-themed movie or read a book to your pet.