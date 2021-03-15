Nebraska is No. 11 in nation in share of adults fully vaccinated against COVID

With more vaccine rolling out and the newest shot requiring only one dose, Nebraska finished just outside the top 10 last week in the percentage of its adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 247,067 Nebraskans had been fully vaccinated, almost 17% of the state’s 18-and-older population. That ranked the state 11th-best in the nation, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Iowa was right behind Nebraska at 13th.

Nebraska’s ranking put it one place ahead of the preceding week, when the state ranked 12th in the share of adults who had received both doses of vaccine.

But with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine now in use, the key metric has changed from the percentage of people who have received two doses of vaccine to the share who are fully vaccinated with either the one- or two-shot vaccines.

Those fully vaccinated in Nebraska include 114,249 people 65 and older. That represents 36.6% of that population and the 22nd-best rate in that age bracket.

But 71% of those 65 and older have received at least one shot. That’s the 10th-best percentage on that measure in the nation. Iowa is seventh at almost 72%. South Dakota leads the nation at almost 80%.