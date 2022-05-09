 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska isn't seeing rise in COVID numbers reported elsewhere in US

A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remained relatively flat last week, with little evidence that the newest variants are causing cases to spike significantly here.

Nebraska reported 816 new cases last week, virtually unchanged from the 808 cases the week before, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nebraska cases generally have ranged between 300 and 900 since February, even as new variants have led to surging case numbers in numerous states across the country.

Wastewater sampling data for Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties has been showing flat virus rates over that time. Case counts in Douglas and Lancaster Counties have ticked up slightly over the past several weeks. 

How the coming weeks and months will look likely will depend on how much immunity remains from a combination of vaccinations, booster shots and people infected by the winter omicron wave.

Last year, cases in Nebraska remained low over the summer but began to increase in September as the weather cooled, more people gathered indoors and schools reopened. 

As of Sunday, the nation as a whole was averaging about 68,800 new cases a day on a seven-day average, up about 47% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations nationally also are on the rise.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska, however, are mostly unchanged. An average of 55 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, up from 54 the week before. Hospitalizations stand at roughly 1/20th the levels seen during Nebraska’s pandemic peak.

Overall, Nebraska cases are up 16% in the past two weeks. Iowa’s cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks, the seventh highest increase among the states. 

Nebraska reported 19 more COVID deaths last week, bringing the number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,216. The state has seen just under 481,000 confirmed cases over the pandemic.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Reporter - Metro News

Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.

People are less active despite fitness tracker boom

