Nebraska lab uses new gene sequencer to look for COVID-19 mutations

A team of scientists at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory in Omaha is using a new machine that can sequence the coronavirus’s entire genome to help track the movement of the virus in Nebraska, watch for mutations and monitor for the variants that have raised concerns around the globe.

Peter Iwen, the lab’s director, said it’s important to know what mutations are occurring in the virus and how that might affect the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

One coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is believed to be transmitted more easily than the original strain; another found first in South Africa has been reported to decrease the effectiveness of vaccines. Neither has been found in Nebraska, although the U.K. variant has been identified in 42 states, including Iowa and Colorado.

In addition to helping the lab monitor the virus’s movements in Nebraska, the machine, which is highly sought after by public health labs, will allow researchers to keep a closer eye out for the variants.

Iwen said Nebraskans need to understand that the lab is looking for variants and trying to keep ahead of them.