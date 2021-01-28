Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination signup site

But those 18 to 64 who have underlying health conditions who weren't listed on local sites are asked to reregister on the state site so they can be properly prioritized. Instructions for using the site are on the department's website on the Vaccine Registration Portal Information page.

Certain workers, Ling said, will be vaccinated by health officials at their workplace. Employers will notify workers in such cases. But the majority of vaccine will go to the older groups.

Ling also stressed that the system will not operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

"If you sign up now, that doesn't mean you go first," she said.

Those who sign up will be sorted according to the criteria in the state plan. But if spouses meet the same criteria in place at the time, they will be notified at the same time to get vaccinated.

A Spanish version of the site will follow in a week or two. Those who don't have a computer or smartphone should ask a family member, neighbor or friend to help them. Nebraskans can also call the state's COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275.