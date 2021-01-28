Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination signup site

The state on Thursday launched a website that will allow Nebraskans to register to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and receive notification when it's their turn to get the shot.
The launch of the site — vaccinate.ne.gov — comes as the state in its entirety prepares to move into the next phase of its vaccination plan next week, which will cover people 65 and older and younger people with underlying health conditions.
People ages 18 to 64 with underlying conditions are encouraged to sign up on the state’s site, even if they’ve already registered on a local health department’s website.
Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, encouraged Nebraskans to visit the site and sign up, "and we will get you moving to get vaccinated."
But in reality, the pace of vaccination is dependent on the allocations of vaccine arriving in the state.
Ling said in an update on Facebook Live that the state has learned that its allocation of the Moderna vaccine for next week has been increased from 11,800 doses to 15,500 doses.
"We're really excited about that increase for next week," she said.
Ling said state officials don't know whether the higher allocation will hold for future weeks. And she did not explain where the bump in allocation originated.
But President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved vaccines. Biden also announced a roughly 16% boost in deliveries to states over the coming weeks.
Most Nebraska health districts have already moved from the first phase of vaccination, which covered health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities, to the second phase. Douglas County is poised to make the move next week.
Douglas County health officials have said they will prioritize people 80 and older. They will begin holding vaccination clinics for that group at four locations in the metropolitan area next week.
While the state site was being developed, local health departments set up their own systems to notify residents when their turn arrives to register for vaccination appointments.
Ling reiterated Thursday that Nebraskans who have signed up through their local health departments do not have to register again through the state site. All of the local registrations will be pulled into the state system.
But those 18 to 64 who have underlying health conditions who weren't listed on local sites are asked to reregister on the state site so they can be properly prioritized. Instructions for using the site are on the department's website on the Vaccine Registration Portal Information page.
Certain workers, Ling said, will be vaccinated by health officials at their workplace. Employers will notify workers in such cases. But the majority of vaccine will go to the older groups.
Ling also stressed that the system will not operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
"If you sign up now, that doesn't mean you go first," she said.
Those who sign up will be sorted according to the criteria in the state plan. But if spouses meet the same criteria in place at the time, they will be notified at the same time to get vaccinated.
A Spanish version of the site will follow in a week or two. Those who don't have a computer or smartphone should ask a family member, neighbor or friend to help them. Nebraskans can also call the state's COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275.
HHS is also adding new measures of how the state's vaccination program is working. Those now appear on the vaccine information page, said Ashley Newmyer, the department's chief data strategist. That serves as a precursor to changes to the state's vaccination website, which will take place in the next couple of weeks.
The new listings break out data for the federal pharmacy program, in which the federal government is allocating and distributing vaccines to pharmacies to vaccinate staff and residents in long-term care facilities. Data for the state's vaccination effort are now listed separately.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state had administered 83% of first doses allocated for the two-dose regimen and 41% of the second doses allocated. The federal pharmacy program had administered 60% of its allocated first doses and 24% of second doses, according to the state website.
The state, meanwhile, is also poised to move into the last and least-restrictive phase of health measures, which are based on the percentage of the state's hospital beds devoted to the care of COVID-19 patients.
Currently, fewer than 10% of hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. If hospitalizations remain below that threshold, the health measures could be relaxed this weekend.
The main restriction that would be lifted is one that limits indoor gatherings to 75% of capacity.
