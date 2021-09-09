Nebraska Marathon organizers will donate entry fees to charity during '24 Hours of Giving'

Runners who sign up for any of the Nebraska Marathon races could see their entire entry fee go to charity during a 24-hour window.

The Nebraska Marathon, set for Oct. 3, includes a full marathon, half marathon and 5K. The charity promotion runs from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on businesses and charities, said Ryan Sutter, race co-director.

"We know how important they are to our community," Sutter said. "We wanted to give back, and we know it's been a tough year and a half. We thought we had a great vehicle to be able to help them all out."

The first 100 participants to sign up will see 100% of their race entry fees go toward charity. The next 50 will get 50% donated and anyone after that will get 10% donated. Runners can choose from four charities — Pediatric Cancer Action Network, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Abide Omaha and First Tee Omaha.

The Nebraska Marathon, in its seventh year, will start in Papillion's Walnut Creek Recreation Area. From there, runners will head north on the West Papio Trail. Marathon runners will continue on the Keystone Trail before heading back to the recreation area.