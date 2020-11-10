Nebraska marks 6th straight week of record new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Nebraska last week marked its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The state tallied more than 11,000 new cases during the seven-day period that ended Saturday, close to double the nearly 5,800 new cases of two weeks ago, according to a World-Herald analysis.
The weekly tally works out to an average of more than 1,500 new cases a day.
That left the state holding steady at No. 5 in the nation in terms of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita, behind the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Montana. Neighboring Iowa, with more than 17,000 new cases last week, was No. 7 for new per capita cases.
Nebraska’s week-over-week growth in new cases last week was 54.8%, the nation’s sixth-highest. Iowa was No. 5 for week-over-week growth at 55.4%.
But the figure that has perhaps garnered the most attention in Nebraska over the past week is the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals.
On Monday, that number stood at 794. Not only was that an all-time high, it was more than double the number of three weeks ago and more than three times the late-May peak of 232.
Nebraska also recorded 55 more deaths last week, equaling the number from the preceding week. Deaths during the past three weeks have been the highest the state has counted during the pandemic. Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, that trend is expected to continue.
The record numbers prompted health care providers over the weekend to call for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to adopt stricter health measures to stem the virus’s spread and ease pressure on hospitals.
Ricketts on Monday announced a string of new health measures, adding to a set he announced Oct. 21. The new measures, which take effect Wednesday, include requiring that masks be worn at businesses when people are in close contact for at least 15 minutes.
When asked whether he would enact stronger measures such as those announced Sunday in Utah — where per capita case counts are lower — Ricketts said he and his advisers are constantly evaluating the state’s health measures.
“We have 50 states, everyone manages it differently according to their unique circumstances,” Ricketts said. “We’re taking the steps here to be able to manage the pandemic and preserve our hospital capacity.”
Ricketts said he would not issue a statewide mask mandate. He said such orders breed opposition, as evidenced by the objections voiced during public hearings on Omaha’s mask mandate.
Ricketts noted that Nebraska has “robust” hospital capacity, with 31% of regular beds and 31% of intensive care beds available.
However, Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said Saturday that the state’s large hospitals are as full as they were in the spring.
With cases and hospitalizations doubling every two to three weeks, he said, both can pile up quickly without everyone working to stop spread.
Nebraska’s spike in cases and hospitalizations is part of a broader surge across much of the U.S.
Some good news arrived Monday, with indications from drugmaker Pfizer that its preliminary data indicate that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% effective.
Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health, told CBC News in Canada that the news, while good, should show people there is a horizon in sight and encourage them to do what they can to get cases down.
Despite the early results, he said, a vaccine still is months away.
“In the U.S., we can’t afford to wait,” he said. “At 1,000 deaths a day, we can’t afford to wait.”
Locally, Douglas County marked a sixth straight week of record new cases and hospitalizations. The county recorded 3,047 new cases during the week that ended Saturday, up 56% from 1,952 the week before.
The county’s positivity rate for last week was 29.6%, the highest weekly rate during the pandemic. Douglas County was adding 76.2 new cases a day per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. Some 360 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metropolitan area on Monday.
Cases also have burgeoned outside Omaha and Lincoln, with 29 counties on Monday adding cases at a daily rate of 100 or more per 100,000 population, according to COVID Act Now.
World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.
