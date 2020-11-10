Nebraska marks 6th straight week of record new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Nebraska last week marked its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The state tallied more than 11,000 new cases during the seven-day period that ended Saturday, close to double the nearly 5,800 new cases of two weeks ago, according to a World-Herald analysis.

The weekly tally works out to an average of more than 1,500 new cases a day.

That left the state holding steady at No. 5 in the nation in terms of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita, behind the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Montana. Neighboring Iowa, with more than 17,000 new cases last week, was No. 7 for new per capita cases.

Nebraska’s week-over-week growth in new cases last week was 54.8%, the nation’s sixth-highest. Iowa was No. 5 for week-over-week growth at 55.4%.

But the figure that has perhaps garnered the most attention in Nebraska over the past week is the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals.

On Monday, that number stood at 794. Not only was that an all-time high, it was more than double the number of three weeks ago and more than three times the late-May peak of 232.