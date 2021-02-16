Nebraska Medical Center first in the nation to use new, specialized stent

Kate Kilcoyne remembers the months-long ordeals her father and brother went through when they had open heart surgery in the 1970s.

The procedure involved cutting open their chests and breaking ribs. Since then, the Omaha woman has marveled at the advances she has seen in cardiology.

Last week, Kilcoyne got to experience one of those advances firsthand. She became the first patient in the United States to receive a new, stronger and more flexible heart stent designed for large vessels — and appropriately named Megatron — during a procedure at the Nebraska Medical Center. The next day, she returned to her home in midtown Omaha.

"It's just shy of miraculous what they can do," she said.

Kilcoyne was one of two women to get the new stent that day. The devices, developed by medical device-maker Boston Scientific, was approved last month by the Food and Drug Administration.

Like other stents, the Megatron is threaded through the blood vessels to the heart and placed inside a blocked vessel. Its job is to hold the artery open and allow blood to flow more freely. Stenting the arteries can offer an alternative to the more invasive open heart bypass procedure.

Until now, however, stents essentially have been a one-size-fits-all tool.