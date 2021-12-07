Nebraska Medical Center further limits surgeries as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge

Shaw said the med center's COVID patient tally is up almost 100% since early November. On Monday, it stood at 79.

In response, the medical center initially will shift more surgeries to outpatient centers.

More specifically, the changes will include moving appropriate procedures that can wait four to 12 weeks or more to the Fritch Surgery Center at the Lauritzen Outpatient Center, the Outpatient Surgery Center at the Village Pointe Health Center or the Bellevue Medical Center.

"But we may need to take further steps to limit access in order to preserve for the patients who must be cared for immediately and acutely," he said.

Another challenge is the average length of stay at the hospital is up 10% compared to last year. Part of that is due to the intensity of care required for COVID patients. The number of patients requiring intensive care has roughly doubled, and they stay longer. Patients with other conditions also are staying longer, in some cases because they're more ill and in others because the hospital is finding it difficult to discharge them to skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation centers or even home health care. Those places face the same staffing challenges that hospitals across the state are seeing.