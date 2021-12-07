 Skip to main content
Nebraska Medical Center further limits surgeries as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge
Nebraska Medical Center further limits surgeries as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge

Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.

Nebraska Medicine will further limit the type of surgeries performed at the Nebraska Medical Center beginning Monday due to the demand for inpatient beds and the effects of COVID-19.

The health system began limiting surgeries, particularly those requiring an inpatient bed at the medical center, in August because of demand for those beds and staffing challenges, said Cory Shaw, the health system's chief operating officer.

Cory_Shaw.jpg

Cory Shaw

A few weeks later, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency and issued a directed health measure limiting elective surgeries. State officials rescinded the measure in late October.

Throughout November, Shaw said, the hospital continued to be conservative about the type of surgeries it scheduled and tried to move some cases to outpatient centers and to the Bellevue Medical Center. The goal was to make as many beds available as possible for the type of care that can't be done elsewhere.

But in the last week and a half, with the volume of COVID patients continuing to grow and the hospital's non-COVID patient census high, health system officials felt it was time to take steps to further limit surgical cases on the main hospital campus near 42nd and Dodge Streets.

Across Nebraska, 576 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. That's the highest tally since just before Christmas 2020, before vaccines were rolled out. Physicians and state health officials last week urged Nebraskans to get vaccinated and wear masks in public indoor spaces to help stem the tide. 

Shaw said the med center's COVID patient tally is up almost 100% since early November. On Monday, it stood at 79.

In response, the medical center initially will shift more surgeries to outpatient centers. 

More specifically, the changes will include moving appropriate procedures that can wait four to 12 weeks or more to the Fritch Surgery Center at the Lauritzen Outpatient Center, the Outpatient Surgery Center at the Village Pointe Health Center or the Bellevue Medical Center.

"But we may need to take further steps to limit access in order to preserve for the patients who must be cared for immediately and acutely," he said. 

Another challenge is the average length of stay at the hospital is up 10% compared to last year. Part of that is due to the intensity of care required for COVID patients. The number of patients requiring intensive care has roughly doubled, and they stay longer. Patients with other conditions also are staying longer, in some cases because they're more ill and in others because the hospital is finding it difficult to discharge them to skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation centers or even home health care. Those places face the same staffing challenges that hospitals across the state are seeing.

Emergency room visits also are up nearly 30% compared to last year, and more health care workers are off work due to exposure to or infection with COVID-19.

Nebraska Medicine already has brought in a large number of traveling nurses from other locations to help. One of every four shifts at the medical center and the Bellevue hospital now are being handled by traveling staff. In hiring contract professionals, hospital officials are competing with hospitals across the country.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

