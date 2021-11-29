 Skip to main content
Nebraska Medicine acquires Kearney cancer clinic
Nebraska Medicine is acquiring a Kearney, Nebraska, cancer clinic, a move expected to provide access to more specialized cancer care to patients in central Nebraska.

The doctors and staff at Heartland Hematology and Oncology will remain the same, officials said. The clinic, however, will be known as Nebraska Medicine Hematology and Oncology. Signs will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect the change.

Dr. Cynthia Lewis, the medical oncologist who started the practice, said she and her staff wanted a way to provide even more specialized cancer care to patients without having to send them three hours or more to Omaha.

Her staff sees patients from communities as far away as Bassett, Ainsworth and Valentine, she said, so they’ve already had a long drive. Older, sicker patients in particular don’t want to make the drive to Omaha.

Now, the clinic will have support from the entire Nebraska Medicine health care network, including its team of disease-specific cancer specialists. Patients will have access to peer-reviewed tumor boards, opportunities for virtual care and connections to the most advanced treatments available.

Lewis, who has been practicing in Kearney for 24 years, said the clinic also will have access to clinical trials available at the Nebraska Medical Center. Such trials typically provide access to new treatments.

“It’s exciting, having a big company come and take over our small little practice,” said Lewis, who earned her medical degree and completed her hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO, said the health system plans to provide its new colleagues everything they need to make a seamless transition. The clinic will become the westernmost member of the Nebraska Medicine network.

“We understand the trust they are putting in us by allowing us to become a part of their community and will do everything possible to make sure this new relationship is beneficial for both the staff there and their patients,” he said in a statement.

