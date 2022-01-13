Nebraska Medicine enacts crisis plan amid COVID surge

Cory Shaw, Nebraska Medicine's chief operating officer, said the health system has seen a tenfold increase in staff absences because of COVID-19. The health system is dealing with shortages of staff not only in inpatient and outpatient settings but also among technology, facilities and testing staff.

"Without them here," he said, "the environment can't be maintained as safe."

Shaw said calling up the Nebraska National Guard to help with staffing would likely divert members with health care training from the facilities where they work, creating shortages there.

Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, a critical care physician and infectious diseases specialist, said Nebraska Medicine is seeing patients infected with omicron while still dealing with those brought in by the delta wave.

She called on people to get vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public places, avoid crowds and socially distance.

"We need our community to help us to get back to our standard of care that we all have enjoyed up to this point," she said.