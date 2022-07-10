 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEBRASKA MEDICINE

Nebraska Medicine expands number of nurses trained in sexual assault care

Nebraska Medicine is expanding its corps of nurses specially trained to care for sexual assault victims and collect evidence — if patients consent — for potential prosecution.

The health system historically has employed 11 Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, said Kalen Knight, who in April became Nebraska Medicine’s first nurse supervisor dedicated to the program. More recently, the number has increased to 18 with the goal of reaching 30 and offering 24/7 coverage at the Nebraska Medical Center and the Bellevue Medical Center.

Said Dr. Cynthia Hernandez, the program’s medical director, “It’s been in the works for a while, but now we have a lot of momentum, so it’s exciting.”

Knight said SANE nurses are trained to care for and provide emotional support for victims and to walk them through their reporting options.

If patients consent, the nurses also collect evidence for potential prosecutions, including taking photographs and conducting an interview. If the person who was assaulted chooses that option, the information must be collected in a standardized way in order to be admitted in court. That means evidence must be collected within five days and a chain of custody maintained.

Methodist Health System offered the state’s first forensic nursing program to better deal with sexual assault victims. According to its website, CHI Health offers the service at its five emergency rooms in the metro area and in Grand Island.

Hernandez, an emergency medicine physician, said it’s important for assault victims who arrive at a hospital to know they will receive care from trained nurses. Sometimes, victims are terrified to come in for care.

Knight said Nebraska Medicine has seen an uptick in people seeking the service since the health system began growing its program.

Under a change in state law that took effect in January 2019, Knight said, victims of sexual assault have four reporting options. Health care providers no longer are required to report sexual assault as they are other violent crimes.

Victims can choose to provide a full report to law enforcement and identify as a victim; provide a partial report and identify as a victim but not involve law enforcement; provide an anonymous report, in which a SANE nurse collects evidence but does not involve law enforcement, leaving the patient the option to report later; or request medical treatment only.

The increase in SANE nurses also has allowed the health system to offer the service at its Bellevue hospital and by telehealth to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings and Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Knight said.

In telehealth cases, a SANE nurse consults with the patient’s nurse on-site and also speaks to the patient through a video monitor to conduct an interview and explain reporting options. If a patient consents, the SANE nurse talks the on-site nurse through evidence collection.

Once the program staff reaches 30 nurses, Knight said, it plans to also respond to victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, human trafficking and elder abuse.

Currently, the health system is hiring only internally, he said. The nurses in the program all work full time in various areas and take four 12-hour on-call SANE shifts a month.

“It’s a sad topic,” Hernandez said, “but unfortunately, it’s there. ... It’s just exciting to know we’re improving the care these patients receive.”

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

