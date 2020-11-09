 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Medicine hiring workers to assist with PPE
0 comments

Nebraska Medicine hiring workers to assist with PPE

{{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the Nebraska Medical Center is hiring.

The Omaha hospital is hiring individuals to assist medical workers with personal protective equipment to better protect staff and patients.

Those applying for the position of PPE extender don't need health care experience. They will be trained.

The role involves instructing and assisting health care teams as they enter and exit patient rooms. The new workers will act as a second set of eyes to make sure staff is going through proper PPE procedures. The workers will also help to stock and store PPE. 

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma. Anyone interested in applying should visit NebraskaMed.com/Careers.

Our best staff images from November 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden unveils new coronavirus advisory board

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert