Nebraska Medicine hiring workers to assist with PPE

As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the Nebraska Medical Center is hiring.

The Omaha hospital is hiring individuals to assist medical workers with personal protective equipment to better protect staff and patients.

Those applying for the position of PPE extender don't need health care experience. They will be trained.

The role involves instructing and assisting health care teams as they enter and exit patient rooms. The new workers will act as a second set of eyes to make sure staff is going through proper PPE procedures. The workers will also help to stock and store PPE.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma. Anyone interested in applying should visit NebraskaMed.com/Careers.

