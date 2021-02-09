Nebraska Medicine notifies patients of information breach

The incident also affected a limited number of patients seen at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Great Plains Health in North Platte and Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings and whose information was in the Nebraska Medicine/UNMC network.

For some patients, the incident involved one or more items of information such as their name, address, health insurance and clinical information. A limited number of patients' Social Security numbers were affected. The incident, however, did not result in unauthorized access to the health system's shared electronic medical record application.

About a week later, another incident struck a major hospital chain in the United States.

Universal Health Systems, one of the largest health care systems in the country, operates more than 250 hospitals and other clinical facilities, including many behavioral health care facilities. None of them are in Nebraska or Iowa.

That incident, too, left doctors and nurses to rely on paper backup systems.

Later in the fall, the FBI and other federal agencies reportedly warned of the potential for more cyberattacks on hospitals.