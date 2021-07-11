Nebraska Medicine plans expansion of Village Pointe campus

Nebraska Medicine will expand its Village Pointe Health Center campus by adding a new outpatient specialty center.

Construction of the campus's fourth building will begin this week on the east side of the campus, adjacent to the building at 111 N. 175th St.

The other existing buildings are 110 N. 175th St. and the Aesthetic Surgery and Dreams MedSpa.

Kiewit Construction is building the new 90,000-square-foot facility that will expand existing clinical programs and feature some new services. Noddle Companies is developer of the project.

“Nebraska Medicine wants more people to have access to an array of our highly sought-after specialists in convenient locations,” said Cory Shaw, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Nebraska Medicine.

