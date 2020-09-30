Nebraska nets nearly $177,000 in data breach settlement

Nebraska has netted nearly $177,000 in a $39.5 million settlement with insurance giant Anthem Inc.

The settlement stems from a massive 2014 data breach that involved the personal information of 78.8 million Americans, including almost 105,000 Nebraskans.

Iowa will receive $199,694 from the settlement after 172,727 residents were affected by the breach.

Anthem disclosed in February 2015 that cyberattackers had infiltrated its systems beginning in February 2014 using malware installed through a phishing email.

The attackers were able to access names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health care identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment information for millions of Americans, according to an announcement from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Immediately after the breach, Anthem offered an initial two years of credit monitoring for people affected by the breach.

The settlement, according to ABC News, results from an investigation by a group of state attorneys general.