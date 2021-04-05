Nebraska No. 1 in increase in COVID cases and near the top in vaccinations

Nebraska posted the nation's highest percentage growth in COVID-19 cases last week, but state officials said Monday that some of those cases actually may be older cases just being added to the state's system.

Nebraska's case count nearly doubled last week, increasing from 1,874 for the week ending March 27 to 3,674 for the week ending April 3, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That increase was enough to give the state the highest percent growth in weekly cases in the country, at 97%. Maine was second at 78%. Michigan was third at 39%. The overall increase in the U.S. last week was 5.6%.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that a couple of factors probably are driving such figures. One is more infectious variants of COVID-19 have shown up in the state. Fifty-three cases of people infected with variants have been confirmed in Nebraska, the CDC said.

The state also has been pulling testing data, including positive cases, from smaller providers into its system.

When asked whether some of the cases from months ago were counted among last week's cases, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said, "That's what we're trying to sort out right now."