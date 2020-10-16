Nebraska on track for another record week for coronavirus cases

In April and May, Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases were concentrated in close-quartered meatpacking plants and nursing homes, as well as in the larger cities of Omaha and Lincoln.

But the current surge comes as the virus has spread into rural areas, not just in Nebraska but also across much of the Upper Midwest and into the Mountain West.

Such increases have contributed to a surge in the nation as a whole. The United States topped 60,000 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally since July.

In Nebraska, new cases for the first two weeks of October set successive highs, with the week ending Oct. 10 coming in with the 11th-highest increase by percentage in the nation, according to a World-Herald analysis.

The current week appears to be on an even higher trajectory. On Thursday, the state was averaging 767 new cases a day over the preceding seven days, up from 545 cases a day for the seven days that ended Oct. 3, according to state data.

Both figures topped the average of 427 new daily cases on May 8, the earlier peak of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska.