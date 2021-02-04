Nebraska participating in both federal COVID vaccination programs involving pharmacies

State health officials have said the leftover doses, like others the state receives, will be allocated within the state according to population.

Some observers have criticized the state, suggesting that officials have opted out of some federal programs that could bring more vaccine to Nebraska.

Douglas County received some of the leftover doses this week, Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said earlier this week.

Iowa health officials announced Wednesday that the state was making doses left over from the long-term care initiative available to approximately 32,000 Iowans ages 65 and older. The doses, a one-time additional allocation, were distributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in the state and will be available by appointment. In western Iowa, appointments were made available at some Walgreens locations in Pottawattamie and Woodbury Counties.

LeGrand said Nebraska also is participating in the separate federal Retail Pharmacy Program. State officials are waiting for information from the federal government about what the allocation will be through that program. The program will bring additional doses to the state.