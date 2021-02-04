Nebraska participating in both federal COVID vaccination programs involving pharmacies

Nebraska is participating in both of the available federal programs created to send COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacies in the state, health officials said Thursday.
Pharmacies participating in the first program, dubbed the Federal Pharmacy Program, already have vaccinated many residents and staff of Nebraska's long-term care facilities.
Allocations were made through the program over a six-week period, including four weeks of 11,700 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine between Dec. 20 and Jan. 16 and four weeks of 11,700 second doses of Pfizer vaccine between Jan. 3 and Jan. 30, health officials said.
Allocations required for the program were determined by the federal government.
Now that participating pharmacies have completed all first-dose clinics at the facilities and multiple second-dose clinics, the pharmacies have begun tallying how many doses they have left over, Khalilah LeGrand, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email.
Pharmacy chain CVS is returning 5,850 doses to the state this week, and Walgreens will return 11,700 doses over the next two weeks. The doses will be used to vaccinate people in the state's Phase 1B category, which includes people ages 65 and older, younger people with high-risk medical conditions and certain front-line workers who can't work from home.
State health officials have said the leftover doses, like others the state receives, will be allocated within the state according to population.
Some observers have criticized the state, suggesting that officials have opted out of some federal programs that could bring more vaccine to Nebraska.
Douglas County received some of the leftover doses this week, Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said earlier this week.
Iowa health officials announced Wednesday that the state was making doses left over from the long-term care initiative available to approximately 32,000 Iowans ages 65 and older. The doses, a one-time additional allocation, were distributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in the state and will be available by appointment. In western Iowa, appointments were made available at some Walgreens locations in Pottawattamie and Woodbury Counties.
LeGrand said Nebraska also is participating in the separate federal Retail Pharmacy Program. State officials are waiting for information from the federal government about what the allocation will be through that program. The program will bring additional doses to the state.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaboration with 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. In Nebraska, pharmacy partners include Walmart and several pharmacy networks and suppliers.
The program, according to CDC, is being implemented incrementally based on available vaccine supply. As vaccine supply increases over time, the program ultimately will expand to include more than 40,000 pharmacies.
State health officials have said the state does not plan to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a vaccination site in Nebraska because it would not bring additional allocations of vaccine into the state and the state is doing well with the number of vaccination sites currently in operation.
The state health department reported Wednesday that the state is receiving 30,125 first doses of vaccine this week and 25,825 second doses.
Dannette Smith, the health department's CEO, said Thursday that the state will hold town hall meeting across the state in the coming weeks to provide education about vaccines.
During the seven days ending Thursday, Smith said, more than 134,000 Nebraskans had registered for the vaccine through the state's vaccination portal, vaccinate.ne.gov.
Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41