Nebraska pharmacies in federal program will start offering vaccines to all adults next week

Walmart, Kohll’s and Hy-Vee are among pharmacies in Nebraska that currently have public scheduling portals. Registration can also be completed on the state site at vaccinate.ne.gov.

Doses available at the pharmacy locations are in addition to the state's weekly allocation of doses being administered by Nebraska's 19 local health departments.

