Nebraska pharmacies in federal program will start offering vaccines to all adults next week

Starting Monday, a number of Nebraska pharmacies will be able to vaccinate residents 18 and older.
Pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will still vaccinate people in the current priority phase while also offering doses to anyone 18 and older, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
Nebraskans can visit any available pharmacy regardless of jurisdiction.
The pharmacies are:
- Wells Drug at 113 S. 4th St. in Albion
- Alliance Community Pharmacy at 2409 Box Butte Ave. in Alliance
- Ashland Pharmacy Inc. at 1401 Silver St. in Ashland
- Clabaugh Pharmacy at 501 Court St. in Beatrice
- Walmart at 1882 Holly St. in Blair
- Walmart at 510 Linden St. in Chadron
- Walmart at 818 E. 23rd St. in Columbus
- Walmart at 1800 E. 29th St. in Crete
- Emerson Apothecary at 1003 S. Main St. Ste 2 in Emerson
- Walmart at 2831 Highway 15 in Fairbury
- Walmart at 3010 E. 23rd St. in Fremont
- Weaver Pharmacy at 1014 G St. in Geneva
- Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy at 1021 W. 14th St. in Hastings
- Walmart at 3803 Osborn Drive W in Hastings
- Medicap Pharmacy #8342 at 2706 2nd Ave. Ste A in Kearney
- Walmart at 5411 2nd Ave. in Kearney
- Loup City RX Shoppe at 133 S. 7th St. in Loup City
- Walmart at 200 Frontier St. in Lexington
- Walmart at 1902 West B St. in McCook
- Walmart at 2101 S. 11th St. in Nebraska City
- Walmart at 2400 West Pasewalk Ave. in Norfolk
- Walmart at 1401 South Dewey St. in North Platte
- Walmart at 201 Pony Express Lane in Ogallala
- Medicine Man Pharmacy at 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8 in Omaha
- Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC at 710 West Center Road in Omaha
- ViaRx at 825 N. 90th St. in Omaha
- O’Neill Family Pharmacy at 317 East Douglas St. in O’Neill
- Walmart at 3322 Ave. I in Scottsbluff
- Walmart at 1601 Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City
- Providence Medical Center at 803 Providence Road Ste 101 in Wayne
- Wisner Apothecary at 1024 Ave. E Ste 100 in Pender
- Walmart at 101 East David Drive in York
- The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy at 2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive Ste 100 in Bellevue
- David City Discount Pharmacy at 422 5th St. in David City
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 115 Wilmar Ave. in Grand Island
- Keith’s Drive In Drug at 500 North Hastings Ave. in Hastings
- Relycare Pharmacy at 1221 North Cotner Blvd. Ste 1 in Lincoln
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 5010 O St. in Lincoln
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 5150 Center St. in Omaha
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 1000 S. 178th St. in Omaha
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 14591 Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha
- Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center at 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha
- Kohll's Rx at 2915 Leavenworth St. in Omaha
- Anderson Pharmacy at 1429 M St. in Ord
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 11650 S. 73rd St. in Papillion
- Tekamah Drug Company at 412 S. 13th St. Ste. A in Tekamah
Walmart, Kohll’s and Hy-Vee are among pharmacies in Nebraska that currently have public scheduling portals. Registration can also be completed on the state site at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Doses available at the pharmacy locations are in addition to the state's weekly allocation of doses being administered by Nebraska's 19 local health departments.
