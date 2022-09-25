Nebraska physicians, schools addressing childhood obesity

Over the past decade, Nebraska has made slow but steady progress in lowering rates of childhood obesity, but experts worry that some of that progress could be hindered by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2012, the outlook has been relatively positive: Nebraska’s obesity rate for 2- to 4-year-olds has steadily decreased, including in Black, Hispanic and Native American communities. Obesity rates among adolescents have remained relatively unchanged. Dozens of schools and community centers have started programs to encourage healthy habits in children and their families.

But just as data has shown that the pandemic led to sharp drops in performance on math and reading tests, physicians and community organizers are concerned that the loss of in-school instruction time and the mental health effects of a two-year lockdown could lead to another spike in childhood obesity.

"Some new research is showing that obesity rates are going up after the pandemic — and that's not unique to Nebraska," said Dr. Ruben Quiros, the director of the weight and wellness program at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. "We're seeing that across the whole United States. We'll learn a bit more about the magnitude of the issue over the next year or so."

Experts tend to agree that preventing childhood obesity is imperative to helping kids grow up healthy, and it is often much easier and less expensive to prevent obesity than it is to treat the health conditions that can come with it.

"In the clinical world, we can help a certain amount of kids," said Dr. Alvaro Flores, the associate director of Children's weight and wellness program. "But it's going to become overwhelming if we don't put the focus on prevention."

Across Nebraska, programs focused on wellness and healthy eating in school and at home are aiming to do just that.

The data

Despite the pervasiveness of the issue, little data is available to get a complete picture of obesity among Nebraska youth. Most surveys that collect information on weight are self-reported by older adolescents or their parents, leaving room for small sample sizes and skewed results.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides childhood obesity metrics from two sources: the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a self-reported survey given twice a year to high schoolers, and data collected from physicians on kids age 2 to 4 who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Assistance Program for Women and Children. A third survey that asks parents to report the height and weight of their 10- to 17-year-old children, the National Survey of Children’s Health, often is cited in childhood obesity research.

Each survey offers a different answer as to where Nebraska stands in comparison to the rest of the country. For example: Children between 2 and 4 who participate in WIC have an obesity rate of 14.7%, the 21st highest rate in the country. But in data from the risk behavior survey, Nebraska's 13.3% obesity rate puts the state 34th.

Data aside, experts largely agree that obesity is a significant issue for youth across the state — and it becomes more concerning when taking into account the percentage of youth who are overweight and at risk for becoming obese: 15.9% of children on WIC and 12.8% of adolescents surveyed in the risk behavior survey.

"If we're talking about three or four out of every 10 kids coming in to see a pediatrician are overweight or obese, that's a big problem," Quiros said. "And then you have to start making the calculations of how many of them will have diabetes or liver disease or other comorbidities."

Available data does make one concerning trend clear: In all surveys, Hispanic and Native American children are significantly more likely to be considered obese than their White counterparts. In the 2019 youth behavior survey, just under 12% of White students surveyed were considered obese. That number jumps to 17.6% for Hispanic students.

For young children enrolled in WIC, the same is true. In 2020, 12.1% of White children were considered obese while 17.6% of Hispanic and 18.2% of Native kids met the same metric.

According to Quiros and Flores, this can largely be attributed to a variety of genetic and environmental factors. Though not fully understood, certain populations are thought to have genetic predispositions to obesity.

"Not everybody could reach to 500 pounds even if they wanted to," Quiros said. "Some people can get there, and some people get there a lot faster than others. There's a predisposition there."

A child's environment also can make obesity more likely to become an issue. Low-income children, many of whom are minorities, are significantly more likely to become obese due to a lack of options and the expense of organic, healthy foods. Unsafe neighborhoods can dissuade parents from letting their children exercise by playing outside.

School-based interventions

Schools are at the front line of preventing and mitigating childhood obesity. Especially for elementary-age children, offering nutritious food, a comprehensive physical education curriculum and robust health education can help instill healthy habits.

"School is a second home," Flores said. "It's sometimes where children feel most safe to eat. Sometimes, kids get more than 50% of their meals at school."

Public and private schools across the state have adopted a variety of programming to tackle the rising obesity rates in the past decade or so. From school gardens and calorie-limited vending machines to longer recesses and partnerships with local food producers, the strategies aim to reduce obesity while encouraging healthy habits for all children, regardless of weight.

One such initiative that has become more popular recently is farm-to-school programs that connect schools with local farmers and food producers. In the 2021-2022 school year, schools across the state spent more than $3 million on locally produced dairy, meat, fruits and vegetables. That includes more than 1,840 pounds of broccoli, 66,000 ears of corn, 107,000 pounds of chicken and millions of milk cartons.

Sarah Smith, the farm to school coordinator at the Nebraska Department of Education, says that recent policy victories have led to increased interest in the program. In 2021, the Nebraska Legislature passed the Farm to School Act, which allocated funding and created Smith's full-time position within the department to coordinate farm-to-school programs.

"It's a triple win," Smith said. "The students win, the farmers and the economy wins, and the communities win. There are public health and food security benefits, as well as lifelong health benefits when farm to school is in the picture."

Especially in rural, agricultural areas of the state, farm-to-school programs are becoming more common. Many teachers and families already engage in farming or ranching, and the small district sizes make it easy to coordinate with local food producers.

In the tiny town of Harrisburg in the Nebraska Panhandle, Banner County Public Schools provides locally sourced beef and pork for school lunches. In nearby Gering, students work at an on-site greenhouse and tend to indoor grow towers inside of their classrooms. Last year, the Omaha Tribe donated seven acres of land in northeast Nebraska to the Umo n Ho n Nation Public Schools, upon which students have cultivated a bountiful garden with connections to Indigenous culture.

Urban districts present a greater challenge to the establishment of farm-to-school programs. In a district such as Omaha Public Schools, which serves 52,000 students at 111 schools, the logistical challenges can dissuade school administrators. In 2019, OPS estimated that less than 25% of food served at its schools was made from scratch.

"The larger the district, the longer the process is to make sure that you are checking all the boxes and make sure you do things in the way the district requires," Smith said.

One large, urban district, Lincoln Public Schools, has made significant strides toward a robust wellness program. This is largely thanks to the efforts of Dr. Bob Rauner, a family physician by trade who founded the nonprofit group Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln more than a decade ago.

Though the partnership has expanded to educate the public on other health topics, its central goal is to promote wellness by decreasing obesity rates and encouraging fitness. Since 2010, it has focused many of its efforts on promoting wellness in schools.

A short list of successes:

• Expanded data-collection efforts to further understand the prevalence of obesity in the school district.

• The hiring of a full-time wellness coordinator to oversee programming.

• Expanded wellness offerings for staff.

• Required daily recess and physical activity breaks throughout the day for elementary school students.

The district also encourages after-school programs focused on healthy habits, many of which are put on by Lincoln Community Learning Centers. Rauner said activities such as cooking classes can be a great way to get kids excited about healthy eating and make sure that parents are bought into the process.

“It’s sort of a misnomer that kids don’t like fruits and vegetables," Rauner said. "They don’t like badly prepared fruits and vegetables, but they enjoy learning how to make it themselves. It gives them control over their lives — and parents often get a kick out of it, too. It’s easiest to reach parents through the children.”

Like Quiros, Rauner is concerned about the effects that COVID had on childhood obesity. Data-collection efforts were stalled by the pandemic, but initial data from 2021 showed a drop in scores on aerobic fitness tests in the Lincoln Public Schools.

"My bet is that we will see a drop in fitness," Rauner said, "and we'll have to make up ground just like we have to do for everything else."

Mitigating shame

In school, at the doctor's office and at home, preventing kids from feeling ashamed of their weight is crucial to effectively mitigating obesity. That's why the wellness program at Children's has moved away from using weight loss as the sole metric of success.

"There's still a stigma of this being a self-inflicted thing, which it's not," Quiros said. "We have to educate people: Kids aren't doing this to themselves. There are all of these factors. That's why we've tried to walk away from only focusing on weight and add other metrics to the program."

For example: Instead of simply setting a weight-loss goal and a time frame, the goal might be to add a new vegetable into a child's diet each week, or to cut out soda every other day.

Flores noted that mental health also plays a big role in the equation.

"It's very hard to try to help kids with obesity without tackling the other things going on in their lives," he said. "A lot of these patients have mental health and psychiatric comorbidities — depression is high, anxiety is high. Sometimes, it's these conditions that in the first place created the issue."

By teaching kids about the health risks of obesity instead of focusing on physical characteristics, Quiros and Flores say that it's possible to spur changes in behavior without relying on shame and potentially causing body image issues.

"This is not about looking different," Quiros said. "We all look different. It's about health, and unfortunately for us, the obesity problem causes diseases that are often silent unless you are a doctor who can pick up on them. You have to make kids understand that it's not about how they look. It's about keeping them healthy."