Nebraska ranks 13th in new COVID cases; hospitalizations are highest in almost a year

ICU beds open during the day, he said. But they're immediately taken by transfers from other hospitals or patients coming from the emergency room. Not all, of course, are COVID-19 patients.

"You will likely have a much longer wait than usual if you go to any of the state’s emergency rooms," Ward said. Patients may also face waits to get beds on regular hospital floors.

The vaccines, meanwhile, continue to keep people out of hospitals. Since late October, people who are not fully vaccinated have been 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

Ward urged people who have taken a stance against vaccination to reconsider. More and more data support the fact that the vaccines are safe and effective.

"It is OK to change your camp, it's OK to change your team," he said. "... People seriously need to reevaluate their reasons for not choosing to get the vaccine."

Meanwhile, health officials worldwide are awaiting additional research to answer questions about how transmissible omicron will prove to be, as well as how likely it is to cause severe illness and to evade immunity from vaccines or prior infections.