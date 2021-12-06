Nebraska ranks 13th in new COVID cases; hospitalizations are highest in almost a year

Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID-19 last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.
Meanwhile, a new pandemic player — the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — appeared on the scene.
Six cases involving the variant were identified late last week in southeast Nebraska, in a resident who had returned from Nigeria and in five members of the person's household.
COVID-19 cases caused by omicron had been reported in at least 17 states by Monday. But the delta variant remains responsible for more than 99% of cases in the United States.
Nebraska reported 6,871 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Thursday, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 5,628 the previous week.
Hundreds of the new cases likely occurred during the previous week and were reported late because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Overall, Nebraska's case count appears to be holding steady at a little more than 6,000 a week.
That is enough to give the state the nation's 13th-highest per capita case rate. Nine of the 10 states with the highest rates are in the North and Northeast, places where cooler weather is sending people indoors. New Hampshire, Minnesota and Michigan have the highest rates. Vermont, which for the entire pandemic has the second-lowest per capita case rate, had the nation's fourth-highest rate last week.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued their steady six-week climb. An average of 533 people were hospitalized with COVID in Nebraska on any given day last week. That was up 7% from the previous week, with 65 new patients being admitted every day. By Sunday, 574 people were hospitalized with COVID. That was the highest number since just before Christmas 2020.
The state total includes 292 patients in the Omaha metro area, including 108 receiving intensive care.
Critical care doctors who work in Omaha joined state health officials last week in pleading with Nebraskans to get vaccinated and seek booster shots, along with wearing masks in public indoor spaces and avoiding crowded places. They said they wanted to ensure that hospital beds were available for those who need them.
These days, getting a bed often requires a wait.
Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health, said Friday that every intensive care bed in the health system's 14 Nebraska and southwest Iowa hospitals typically is full at any given time.
ICU beds open during the day, he said. But they're immediately taken by transfers from other hospitals or patients coming from the emergency room. Not all, of course, are COVID-19 patients.
"You will likely have a much longer wait than usual if you go to any of the state’s emergency rooms," Ward said. Patients may also face waits to get beds on regular hospital floors.
The vaccines, meanwhile, continue to keep people out of hospitals. Since late October, people who are not fully vaccinated have been 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.
Ward urged people who have taken a stance against vaccination to reconsider. More and more data support the fact that the vaccines are safe and effective.
"It is OK to change your camp, it's OK to change your team," he said. "... People seriously need to reevaluate their reasons for not choosing to get the vaccine."
Meanwhile, health officials worldwide are awaiting additional research to answer questions about how transmissible omicron will prove to be, as well as how likely it is to cause severe illness and to evade immunity from vaccines or prior infections.
So far, data indicate that the variant is spreading rapidly in South Africa.
Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said in a video briefing last week that Nebraska doesn't need any additional stress on its hospitals.
"We're not in a good place ... to be absorbing a new, more transmissible and potentially dangerous variant," he said.
Nebraska recorded 34 additional coronavirus-related deaths last week, bringing the pandemic total to 3,180, according to the CDC. The state had recorded a total of 316,013 cases as of Sunday, according to the state's hospital capacity dashboard.
Statewide, 87,000 doses of vaccine were administered last week, including 56,000 booster shots. Some 71% of Nebraska adults are fully vaccinated, which ranks 24th among states.
The state ranks higher when it comes to getting boosters into residents. Almost one in three fully vaccinated adults has received a booster shot, the 11th-best rate in the nation. The state also has the eighth-best rate for the percentage of fully vaccinated people 65 and older who have been boosted. Iowa, which ranks 27th in vaccinations overall, ranks third for boosters.
Some 17% of Nebraska children ages 5 to 11 now have at least one dose of vaccine.
Virus Q&A: Answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccines, travel and more
What's the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?
It's on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots.
To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.
But soon after the rule was issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it faced multiple legal challenges from businesses, conservative groups and Republican attorneys general that said the agency doesn't have the authority to mandate vaccines.
On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was "a one-size fits-all sledgehammer" that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati.
In a court filing, lawyers for the Biden administration said the mandate was needed to reduce transmission of the virus in workplaces. It asked that it be allowed to move ahead with the rule.
The requirement for employers is among several challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rules. Federal judges also have placed a hold on a mandate for health care workers in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?
It depends. It can be safe if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven't gotten the shots should delay travel.
Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.
"The delta variant has really brought us back to an earlier time in the pandemic," he says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to travel if you're sick, or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period isn't over yet — even if you're fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people who decide to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning.
All travelers must still wear masks on trains, planes and other indoor public transportation areas, the agency says.
Airlines say plane cabins are low risk since they have good air circulation and filtration. However, there is no requirement for vaccination or testing before domestic flights, and passengers can remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
Hotels aren't risky for the vaccinated as long as they wear masks around strangers, Armitage says. More fraught are family gatherings with unvaccinated individuals, particularly for those who are older or have health problems.
Health experts suggest looking at the case levels and masking rules in the place you are visiting before you travel.
Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?
Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated with shots approved or authorized by the FDA or allowed by WHO.
Among the most widely used vaccines that don't meet that criteria are Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's CanSino vaccine. Sputnik V is authorized for use in more than 70 countries while CanSino is allowed in at least nine countries. WHO still is awaiting more data about both vaccines before making a decision.
Vaccines recognized by the FDA and WHO undergo rigorous testing and review to determine they're safe and effective. And among the vaccines used internationally, experts say some likely won't be recognized by the agencies.
"They will not all be evaluated in clinical trials with the necessary rigor," said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center.
An exception to the U.S. rule is people who received a full series of the Novavax vaccine in a late-stage study. The U.S. is accepting the participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo, because it was a rigorous study with oversight from an independent monitoring board.
The U.S. also allows entry to people who got two doses of any "mix-and-match" combination of vaccines on the FDA and WHO lists.
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.
"We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. "We'll be doing it as they come in the door."
Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.
Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.
Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.
Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn't hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.
Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called "false negatives" — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren't infected.
Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren't tweaked to better match delta because they're still working well.
The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body's cells. Delta's mutations fortunately weren't different enough to escape detection.
The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.
Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one's ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.
"What we don't know," Goepfert noted, "is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?"
The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.
