Nebraska ranks No. 11 in nation in percent of adults fully vaccinated

With more vaccine rolling out and the newest shot requiring only one dose, Nebraska finished just outside the top 10 last week in the percentage of its adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 247,067 Nebraskans had been fully vaccinated, almost 17% of the state's 18-and-older population. That ranked the state 11th-best in the nation, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Iowa was right behind Nebraska at 13th.
Nebraska's ranking put it one place ahead of the preceding week, when the state ranked 12th in the share of adults who had received both doses of vaccine.
But with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine now in use, the key metric has changed from the percentage of people who have received two doses of vaccine to the share who are fully vaccinated with either the one- or two-shot vaccines.
Those fully vaccinated in Nebraska include 114,249 people 65 and older. That represents 36.6% of that population and the 22nd-best rate in that age bracket.
But 71% of those 65 and older have received at least one shot. That's the 10th-best percentage on that measure in the nation. Iowa is seventh at almost 72%. South Dakota leads the nation at almost 80%.
At least locally, some of the doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be going to younger people. The Douglas County Health Department used its initial batch of that vaccine to inoculate teachers.
But Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour urged residents to take the first shot available to them, no matter the brand. Some people have begun asking if they can choose the type of vaccine they will receive.
Some who don't like needles or avoid medications are reportedly holding out for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Others say they prefer the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which some perceive based on the complex math of their clinical trials as more effective. Both are fully effective in preventing severe illness and death, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
But until vaccine supplies increase, choosing a vaccine isn't an option.
"All of the approved vaccines are excellent," Pour said in a statement Monday. "The sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner we can return to normal. Waiting to shop for vaccine will only delay our recovery."
Indeed, many people are still eagerly seeking a place in line for the vaccine. While efforts have begun to reach the hesitant, such initiatives are expected to intensify once the initial push is fulfilled.
Meanwhile, states continue to vary in their approaches to doling out shots. Nebraska is currently focused on vaccinating those 65 and older, with some vaccine now going to educators and other essential workers. Alaska, on the other hand, has opened vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older. Florida and Georgia are vaccinating those 55 and older.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said vaccination in Nebraska will proceed at different rates, depending on local populations.
The Loup Basin Public Health Department, based in Burwell, posted on Facebook on Monday that it is moving into the 50-and-older category, the state's Phase 2A. That group also includes some people with high-risk medical conditions. Those with such conditions are advised to contact their primary medical provider for prioritization.
Pour announced last week that vaccinations in Douglas County 1 for those age 50 to 64 could begin by April 1, proceeding in five-year increments. She did not provide a breakdown of the timing for those smaller age groups.
To meet demand as more age groups are added, the Health Department on Monday announced a new vaccination clinic in partnership with Methodist Health System.
The clinic, at 720 N. 114th St., will offer appointments on Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 400 vaccinations were administered Saturday to educators and university staff from Douglas County.
Vaccinations at the clinic are by appointment only and must be scheduled through the Health Department website. The new location will be available on the site soon.
New cases of COVID-19 in the state continued a slight downward trend last week, with the 1,852 cases in the week that ended Friday down from 1,907 in the preceding seven-day period. Those numbers are now at the lowest point since early September.
In addition, virus-related deaths dropped to 12 from 34 the week before, the lowest such figure since late August.
But Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, warned in a recent briefing that the rapid decline in new cases nationally since last fall has stalled over the past several weeks at relatively high transmission rates.
The concern: More transmissible variants of the coronavirus could come to dominate and fuel another wave in the coming weeks, as they have in a number of European nations.
While the U.S. is appropriately vaccinating older people, who face the greatest risk of hospitalization and death, he said, younger people who are more likely to transmit the virus are not yet in line for the shots.
As of Wednesday, Nebraska HHS had reported 23 cases of variants, seven of one that originated in the United Kingdom and 16 of another first identified in California.