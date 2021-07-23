Nebraska records first case of West Nile virus in 2021 season

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has recorded the first human case of West Nile virus in the state.

The case was reported in the area served by the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties. The person who tested positive for the illness was not hospitalized.

Last year, 15 human cases of the mosquito-borne illness were reported. Of those cases, 10 people were hospitalized and one died. The first West Nile case of 2020 was reported in September.

West Nile virus has been detected in the state every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported, according to DHHS.

State health officials started West Nile virus surveillance at the beginning of June. Last week, officials reported two mosquito pools in Scottsbluff County had tested positive for West Nile.