Nebraska removes people with high-risk medical conditions from vaccine priority list

The state and local health departments continue to work through vaccines for older Nebraskans and for high-priority frontline workers. Just Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department announced that it will begin vaccinating teachers next week.

The state’s current timeline calls for vaccinating the large Phase 1B group into May.

As of this week, that included people ages 65 and older, people 18 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and frontline workers, including law enforcement, utility workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections workers and teachers.

After Phase 1B, the Governor’s Office now says Nebraska will prioritize people ages 50 to 64.

Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is anticipating a big increase in vaccine doses by April.

A few factors are at play: Nebraska is now accounting for more doses because it is able to get six doses in a Pfizer vial, not five doses. Pfizer is increasing supply to the state, and the state is anticipating an increase in production from both Pfizer and Moderna. And a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could receive federal approval later this month.