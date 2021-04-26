Nebraska resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

According to CDC data, 804,000 Nebraskans age 18 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sunday. That was 55% of that population, which ranked Nebraska 23rd among the states. CDC data also indicate that 578,000 Nebraskans, or almost 40% of its 18-and-older population, were fully vaccinated by Sunday. That ranked the state No. 17.

The state's best rank comes in the proportion of residents 65 and older who are fully vaccinated. With almost 75% coverage among that group, the state sits at No. 11.

New cases of COVID-19 continued to hold relatively steady last week. According to CDC data, the state added 2,435 new cases in the week ending Saturday. That was up from 2,090 cases the previous week, but similar to the 2,395 the week before that.

But only 13 states had week-over-week increases in cases last week. The state's new per capita case rate was also slightly above the U.S. average. Health officials are urging Nebraskans to continue to mask and keep their distance from others when in public.

But the number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 had dipped to 124 by Sunday. That figure was down from a recent peak of 173 on April 9.