Nebraska saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week; will Thanksgiving get-togethers reverse that?

The actions of communities and individuals, such as going out less often to bars and restaurants and wearing masks more often, may have dampened transmission of the virus, he said.

The dip in new cases occurred before the recent flurry of new mask mandates in communities across the state. So the decrease may reflect the fact that more Nebraskans now know someone who has been ill with or has died of COVID-19 and have taken more precautions.

Lawler said health workers saw that effect in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Efforts to control the outbreak turned a corner when residents began taking the threat seriously and changing their behaviors.

Health officials fear, however, that Thanksgiving gatherings and travel will undo those efforts.

“The concern is that Thanksgiving gatherings over the weekend may have negated all of those gains already and given us an additional surge,” Lawler said. “We’ll have to see how things play out over the next couple of weeks.”