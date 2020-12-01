Nebraska saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week; will Thanksgiving get-togethers reverse that?

While it’s too early to know whether it’s a blip or a trend, Nebraska and Douglas County last week ended an eight-week streak of record COVID-19 cases.
The state also saw decreases, albeit smaller ones, in week-over-week hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 during the week that ended Saturday.
But Nebraska has also eclipsed the 1,000 mark for deaths. Late Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported total deaths had reached 1,018.
The state’s 12,405 new cases last week were down 26% from the 16,739 reported the previous week. However, that was still enough to rank Nebraska No. 6 in new cases per capita behind North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota and New Mexico. The weekly reduction also was the sixth-largest drop in the nation for the week.
Iowa and the Dakotas saw cases drop for the second straight week. Iowa’s new cases dropped it to 21st for new cases per capita after the state spent weeks in the top 5.
It’s not yet clear whether the slowdown in new cases is the result of Nebraskans following the recommended steps to slow the virus’s spread or a slump in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s really too soon to know at this point,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a Monday press briefing. He encouraged Nebraskans to continue to wear masks, keep their distance and wash their hands frequently and to avoid crowded places and confined spaces.
Nationally, public health experts have cautioned that some states’ downturns in new cases are likely to be overtaken by an increase linked to Thanksgiving gatherings and travel.
At the same time, the New York Times reported, slowdowns among Midwestern hot spots are being filled in by resurgent case numbers in cities such as Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix. Nationally, coronavirus cases increased 12% over the last two weeks. California on Sunday became the first state to report more than 100,000 cases in a week.
Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said Nebraska data collected between Thursday and Sunday is hard to interpret.
While the TestNebraska laboratory ran all weekend, including Thanksgiving, the testing sites were closed on Thanksgiving Day. In recent months, the number of daily cases reported by the state typically has dropped over the weekend and picked up later in the week.
Lawler said the state probably will see some catch-up with additional cases being reported from the weekend. But even before Thanksgiving, the state was seeing “at least a leveling off” of new cases in many places. The fact that hospitalizations have leveled off also supports a decrease.
“Overall, it’s clear that we’ve had a bit of a let-up,” Lawler said. “It’s not completely clear why.”
The actions of communities and individuals, such as going out less often to bars and restaurants and wearing masks more often, may have dampened transmission of the virus, he said.
The dip in new cases occurred before the recent flurry of new mask mandates in communities across the state. So the decrease may reflect the fact that more Nebraskans now know someone who has been ill with or has died of COVID-19 and have taken more precautions.
Lawler said health workers saw that effect in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Efforts to control the outbreak turned a corner when residents began taking the threat seriously and changing their behaviors.
Health officials fear, however, that Thanksgiving gatherings and travel will undo those efforts.
“The concern is that Thanksgiving gatherings over the weekend may have negated all of those gains already and given us an additional surge,” Lawler said. “We’ll have to see how things play out over the next couple of weeks.”
Nebraska’s rate of new cases continues to be far above the level health officials would like to see. As of Sunday, the state was adding nearly 94 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day rolling average. While that’s down from nearly 120 cases a day per 100,000 people a week ago, health officials would prefer to see that rate below 10 new cases a day. And the rest of the holiday season still lies ahead.
“Good news is good news,” Lawler said, “but it’s still going to be a rough month or two.”
Hospitalizations also have dipped slightly but remain nearly four times what they were two months ago. Monday, 896 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska. That was down 8% from a week ago and 9% from the peak eight days earlier.
That means it could take a while before Nebraska hits the 25% threshold of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that Ricketts has set to trigger a new round of restrictions.
Nebraska still ranks fourth in the nation in hospitalizations. South Dakota remains in the No. 1 position. Weekly deaths related to COVID-19 dropped to 87 last week from a high of 122 the week before. Last week’s deaths still were the second-highest weekly total of the pandemic and triple the number the state was seeing six weeks ago. Total deaths Sunday stood at 989, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, before increasing by another 29 late Monday. Nearly 63,600 people were considered recovered as of Sunday.
Douglas County, too, broke an eight-week streak of record new cases. The county tallied 3,944 new cases through Saturday, down 495, or 12.5%, from the week before. The positivity rate, however, was 28.1%, among the highest of the pandemic.Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
