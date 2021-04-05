Nebraska sees increase in COVID cases; vaccinations also on the rise

When asked whether he would consider holding vaccination clinics on college campuses, he said some health departments are considering that step but that it probably wouldn't happen until fall.

Ricketts said he would oppose any sort of vaccine mandates for college students.

Dr. James Lawler, an executive director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said the increase is the predictable result of the two variants that are circulating and the relaxation of the health measures, such as masking and avoiding crowds, that have taken us this far.

People are not wearing masks as much as they once did, and they’re crowding into bars and restaurants more than before.

“I think people have unfortunately gotten the incorrect message that the pandemic is on the downslope and we’re home free,” he said. “And that is certainly not the case.”

Both the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, is more transmissible and causes more disease in young people, and the P.1 originally identified in Brazil appears to dramatically increase severe disease in younger people.

While a large proportion over age 65 have been vaccinated, the proportion under 50 who’ve gotten shots is smaller.