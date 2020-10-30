Nebraska sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases

Nebraska and its two most populous counties, Douglas and Lancaster, on Thursday set new one-day records for COVID-19 cases.
Nebraska, with 1,605 new cases, joined Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota and Ohio in setting single-day records, MSNBC reported. Nebraska's new daily high outstripped by 319 an earlier daily peak of 1,286 on Oct. 16.
Douglas County reported 421 new cases Thursday, overtopping its previous one-day high of 355, also on Oct. 16. Lancaster County also set a new one-day record with 166 new cases Thursday.
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported a one-day record of 152 for those two counties. Health department officials said they had been prepared for a spike because they had been notified of a backlog of reports from one lab that increased the number of reports for the day. But state and Douglas County health officials said they were not aware of any issues that would have affected their case counts.
Indeed, a one-day spike generally might not be considered notable. However, this one comes as the state has seen a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Last week, both the state and Douglas County posted record numbers of new cases for the fourth week in a row.
For the seven-day period that ended Thursday, Nebraska reported 6,865 new cases, or an average of nearly 980 cases a day, according to the state's data dashboard, up from previous weeks.
Douglas County recorded 1,831 new cases during the seven-day period that ended Thursday, an average of nearly 262 a day. That was up from the previous week's daily average of 237.
"It's not a one-day spike," said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. "It's a series of spike after spike, each one getting worse than the last. The longer you wait to do something, the worse it's going to be."
Dr. James Lawler, a director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, agreed that the spike is consistent with recent trends and that the state can expect numbers to continue to go up without further action.
And even with the state's two most populous counties setting daily records, it's clear that the coronavirus is gaining ground in rural counties, as it has in other parts of the Midwest and Mountain West.
The state's three most populous counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy — together account for nearly 56% of the state's population. Combined, they tallied 727 new cases Thursday, which was about 45% of the state's total. The other 89 counties, with about 44% of the state's population, recorded nearly 55% of the new cases that day.
Some of the counties in the "red" COVID-19 category: Scotts Bluff with 95.5 new cases per day per 100,000 people and a 49.6% positivity rate; Wayne, 95.9 cases per 100,000 and 49.5% positivity; Lincoln, 79 cases per 100,000 and 46.1% positivity; Buffalo, 60.7 cases per 100,000 and 41% positivity; Madison, 67.6 cases per 100,000 and 38.9% positivity and Hall, 46.6 cases per 100,000 and 29.2% positive.
Nebraska on Friday ranked No. 7 among states in terms of new daily cases per 100,000 people behind the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.
Lawler said Nebraska's spring surge and the one over the summer generally were concentrated in urban areas and communities with meatpacking plants.
"It's everywhere now," he said, noting that daily per capita case counts in some counties now exceed those that New York City recorded in the spring, which were close to 70 cases per 100,000 people per day.
Hospitalizations also have continued to increase in the state. Friday, a record 528 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, more than twice the 232 who were hospitalized during the previous peak in late May.
Rauner predicted in mid-October that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 would top 500 within three weeks. At the time, 315 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus. He said Friday that hospitalizations, which lag new cases by several weeks, are poised to continue to increase.
"If people don't change their behavior, in two, three weeks it will double again," he said.
Lincoln's Bryan Health system announced Friday that it will decrease elective procedures requiring an overnight stay by 10% next week after exceeding predetermined metrics for three consecutive days.
As of midnight Thursday, the health system had 543 patients, including 57 positive for COVID-19 and six COVID-19 patients who no longer were infectious. The system listed a total of 572 staffed beds.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced new directed health measures Oct. 16 that require hospitals to preserve 10% each of their regular and ICU bed capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. He also allocated up to $40 million of the state's federal coronavirus relief dollars to help hospitals hire traveling health care workers or pay bonuses or overtime to their staff.
Rauner said other new health measures Ricketts announced contradict the 3 C's the governor has encouraged people to observe — namely, avoiding close-contact settings, closed spaces with poor ventilation and crowded places.
While the capacity of most venues was scaled back from 75% to 50%, wedding receptions can continue at 100% of capacity as long as people are seated in groups of no more than eight people.
World-Herald staff writer Jeffrey Robb contributed to this report.
