Nebraska sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases

Douglas County recorded 1,831 new cases during the seven-day period that ended Thursday, an average of nearly 262 a day. That was up from the previous week's daily average of 237.

"It's not a one-day spike," said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. "It's a series of spike after spike, each one getting worse than the last. The longer you wait to do something, the worse it's going to be."

Dr. James Lawler, a director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, agreed that the spike is consistent with recent trends and that the state can expect numbers to continue to go up without further action.

And even with the state's two most populous counties setting daily records, it's clear that the coronavirus is gaining ground in rural counties, as it has in other parts of the Midwest and Mountain West.

The state's three most populous counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy — together account for nearly 56% of the state's population. Combined, they tallied 727 new cases Thursday, which was about 45% of the state's total. The other 89 counties, with about 44% of the state's population, recorded nearly 55% of the new cases that day.

