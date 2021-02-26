Nebraska should soon have a plan for vaccinating those with high-risk medical conditions

Within the next two weeks, Nebraska's chief medical officer said Friday, the state should have a plan for vaccinating people with high-risk medical conditions who are younger than 65.
Dr. Gary Anthone stressed, however, that having a plan in place won't mean vaccinations for that group will start within that timeframe. Vaccinations for people in the group would start later.
While the matter remains under discussion, Anthone said, the state likely would focus first on people whose immune systems are suppressed, either as a result of cancer or cancer treatments or because they take immune-suppressing medications for other reasons, such as an organ transplant.
Another group could include people who are undergoing kidney dialysis and those with lung conditions that could make it difficult for them to get off a ventilator should they need such treatment for COVID-19.
"Those are the top three we’re considering right now," Anthone said.
The state earlier removed people with high-risk medical conditions from the COVID-19 vaccination priority list, instead keeping the focus on inoculating older Nebraskans. Anthone said people with those conditions now are in Phase 2 of the state's list.
The latest update shows Phase 2 as the general population, first those ages 50 to 64 and then those 16 to 49.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts repeated during a Friday press conference that the state's data indicates age is the biggest risk factor for hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Nearly 83% of Nebraska's COVID-19-related deaths have occurred among people age 65 and older. Under Ricketts' direction, local health departments are devoting 90% of their vaccine allotments to vaccinating people in that age category. They can use 10% of their vaccine to inoculate essential workers as outlined in the state's priority system.
Retail pharmacies receiving separate, direct allocations through the federal retail pharmacy program have been asked to follow the same formula.
Anthone said developing a plan for people with underlying health conditions will take a couple of weeks because the state needs to "set logistics in motion" regarding how they will identify those people and where they will go for vaccines.
Meanwhile, the state is anticipating an additional flow of vaccine into the state. A third vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is expected to receive emergency approval from federal officials over the weekend.
Anthone said Thursday that state health officials have been advised the vaccine-maker will have between 2 million and 4 million doses ready to ship as early as next week if it receives federal approvals.
If the vaccine is doled out by population, as is done with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Nebraska could be able to order as many as 15,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as next week.
Some, however, have questioned whether the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is as effective as the two-dose vaccines already in use.
Ricketts said the newer shot is effective in keeping people out of the hospital and nearly 100% effective in preventing deaths. The state, he said, will use the Johnson & Johnson shot to continue to work through the 65-and-older group.
Anthone said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just as effective, if not more so, in people age 65 and older.
Ricketts said he will have more information later on whether Nebraskans will get a choice of vaccines once more are available.
For now, however, it's important to get shots in arms.
"When your turn becomes available," the governor said, "please take the vaccine that is available to you at that time."
Ricketts said employers can encourage employees to get the vaccine. In a small business, in particular, having a number of people getting sick at one time can be disruptive, as some businesses already have found.
Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of fast-growing North End Teleservices, said people getting vaccinated when their turn comes is one way they can contribute. North End, which has been conducting contact-tracing under contract with the state, employs about 400 people at 24th and Hamilton Streets in Omaha.
She urge Nebraskans to do their research. Her firm has provided employees with materials on the state's Finish Strong Nebraska website.
“The vaccine is critical because it can save lives and get us back to the business of business in our state,” Tapio said.
