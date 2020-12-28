Nebraska struggles with obesity, but experts say small steps can go a long way

For breakfast, Hirschbrunner likes oatmeal, which can be enjoyed with dried fruits or nuts.

For lunch or dinner, skinless chicken breasts can be prepared in many ways “that are really flavorful and very healthy for you.”

Hirschbrunner likes to marinate chicken breasts in Italian dressing and then grill them on a pellet grill smoker.

She said she also believes in moderation.

It’s OK to have something high in calories once in a while. But for the most part, people should choose foods that have lower calories, are higher in fiber and have more nutrients in them.

To get healthy, people should look at themselves and see what needs to be improved upon, said Chelsey Kennedy, a women’s health nurse practitioner at St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine in Grand Island.

In addition to physical concerns, the road to good health includes social and psychological pieces.

To improve themselves, people should pick one or two things, Kennedy said. “Maybe it’s my diet. Maybe it’s my nutrition. Maybe it’s my mental or social health.”

Many times, people lose weight but don’t keep it off.