Nebraska taking longer to get vaccine into people's arms, but officials aim to improve

The pharmacy program had been allocated 87,500 doses and administered a total of 35,146 doses. That breaks down to 71.3% of first doses through that program and 48.6% of second doses.

Ricketts noted that a lag likely exists in reporting for the pharmacy program. That program reports first to the federal government, which then reports to the state.

Ricketts has praised Community Pharmacy in Gretna for doing a "fantastic" job of delivering shots, noting that it is ahead of Walgreens and CVS. CVS gave its first round of shots Jan. 18; Walgreens followed Jan. 28.

Khan said the state was fast out of the gate because it started off with the relatively easy task of vaccinating health care workers in a few buildings.

As it moved into long-term care facilities and the 65-and-older group, the job got harder. But the state is doing what it needs to get more efficient, he said.

"The program is getting stronger every week," Khan said, "and we see that with the increased number of people getting vaccinated."

But Rauner said it's taking nearly two weeks, by his calculations, for vaccines coming into the state to get into arms. "As soon as it gets into Nebraska, you want it in an arm in three to five days," he said.