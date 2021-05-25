Nebraska teens can win money for creating pro-vaccine messages

The pandemic has tested Nebraska's teens in many ways.

The Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures now is offering a different type of pandemic-related challenge that will allow teens to test their creative chops, provide a community service and compete for prize money.

The Nebraska Teen Vaccine Challenge asks teens to create and share public service announcements on social media through the month of June that promote COVID-19 vaccination among young people.

Amanda McGill Johnson, the coalition's executive director, said the challenge is intended to encourage teens to sharpen their communication skills while providing a valuable community service.

Communicating effectively about science can be a challenge, one with which many scientists struggle. The group plans to make the competition an annual one aimed at promoting science and engaging youths in science advocacy.

But the organization's members also know that hearing from trusted voices is important in communicating about the need for vaccination and that hearing such messages from peers can have a particular impact.