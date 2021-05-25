Nebraska teens can win money for creating pro-vaccine messages

The pandemic has tested Nebraska's teens in many ways.
The Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures now is offering a different type of pandemic-related challenge that will allow teens to test their creative chops, provide a community service and compete for prize money.
The Nebraska Teen Vaccine Challenge asks teens to create and share public service announcements on social media through the month of June that promote COVID-19 vaccination among young people.
Amanda McGill Johnson, the coalition's executive director, said the challenge is intended to encourage teens to sharpen their communication skills while providing a valuable community service.
Communicating effectively about science can be a challenge, one with which many scientists struggle. The group plans to make the competition an annual one aimed at promoting science and engaging youths in science advocacy.
But the organization's members also know that hearing from trusted voices is important in communicating about the need for vaccination and that hearing such messages from peers can have a particular impact.
With people as young as 12 now able to get vaccinated, McGill Johnson said, teens and parents want to see how vaccination has gone for other young people. The challenge also gives vaccinated youths a way to share their experiences. The group is hoping to get good participation from teens across the state.
"I can't wait to see what teens come up with, because they're so innovative and creative and entertaining," McGill Johnson said.
Entries can be made in three categories: photographs, infographics and short videos of 60 seconds or less. Entries can be made on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and must use #NETeenVaccineChallenge and add either #NebraskaCures or tag the organization.
Random $50 prizes will be awarded each week through a raffle composed of that week's entries. Grand prizes of $200 and runner-up prizes of $100 will be awarded in each category in early July.
Participants must live in Nebraska and be between 13 and 19 years old. Additional details and a full list of rules are available at nebraskacures.com/psa-competition.
