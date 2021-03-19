Nebraska to begin vaccinating people ages 50 to 64 for COVID on Monday

Beginning Monday, all Nebraska health departments will shift their focus to vaccinating people ages 50 to 64, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday.
Nine health departments already have moved into that age bracket, but the rest will follow suit under a new directed health measure.
Under that directive, 90% of doses will go to people in that age-based group, and 10% will be delivered to people with high-risk medical conditions. Those will be identified by the health departments working with local medical professionals.
Ricketts said the continued focus on vaccinating by age group is intended to protect those most likely to be hospitalized and to die if they contract the virus. Advanced age is the biggest risk factor for both. Nebraskans 50 to 59 have accounted for more than twice as many deaths as those 49 and younger.
"They are the next most vulnerable," he said.
Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, urged anyone of any age who wants to get vaccinated to sign up now on the state's website, vaccinate.ne.gov
"Your turn may be here before you know it," she said, "and I don’t want anyone to miss the earliest possible opportunity to get vaccinated."
Those who need help signing up or lack technology should call 1-833-998-2275.
Beginning Monday, Douglas County residents ages 60 to 64 will be allowed to set appointments at www.douglascountyhealth.com. Health care providers also will begin to contact patients with underlying conditions next week to set their vaccination appointments. County health officials have said they likely will vaccinate residents ages 50 to 64 in five-year age increments.
More than three months into its vaccination program, the state has put more than 690,000 doses into arms and inoculated nearly 72% of residents 65 and older.
In a report published Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska ranked fifth in the percentage of shots that have gone to its most vulnerable residents.
Ricketts said the focus on vaccinating older people contributed to that ranking. "That shows we're targeting those vaccines in the right way," he said.
The state also stands at No. 8 based on CDC data in terms of the number of doses delivered per capita, he said, and 12th in the New York Times' rankings for the percentage of doses administered. The state on Thursday administered an all-time single-day high of 22,253 shots.
In Douglas County, nearly 80,000 residents had been fully vaccinated by Friday afternoon, with 18.5% of those 16 and older having completed the vaccination process.
Ricketts attributed the state's improvement in getting shots in arms, which has raised it from the middle of the pack, to the work of local health directors and the "laser-like focus" of the state's team to check inventories and make sure shots are getting out as quickly as possible.
Next door in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that all adult Iowans will be eligible for vaccination beginning April 5, if vaccine supplies continue as expected.
When asked whether focusing on those 50 and older will slow the state down, Ricketts said the state has chosen a plan that's right for Nebraska, which addresses the age-related risk of death.
Ling said there are about 350,000 people in the 50 to 64 age bracket; about 90,000, or roughly 26%, already have been vaccinated as members of essential employee groups.
Some health departments still are working through the last of the list of essential employees outlined in the state's plan. The vast majority of K-12 teachers and staff who want a vaccine are expected to have gotten at least a first dose by this weekend. In Douglas County, vaccinators are working their way through meatpacking plants and other food processors.
A total of 7,236 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in meat-processing facilities in the state as of last week, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer. The toll also includes 27 deaths and 255 hospitalizations.
Ricketts said the Douglas County Health Department had mistakenly begun vaccinating telecommunications workers, believing they were included with utilities workers as essential workers. The state is working with the department to correct the error.
Ling said the weekly supply of vaccines is holding steady, receiving a combined 44,000 doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
For the past two weeks, the state also has received 2,500 doses a week of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That supply will increase the week of March 29 and be designated for people in the state's phase 1C, those living in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, correctional centers and residential care centers.
Ricketts also proclaimed March 30 as Doctor's Day in Nebraska, recognizing the hard work medical professionals do every day and in particular during the pandemic to keep people healthy.