Nebraska to begin vaccinating people ages 50 to 64 for COVID on Monday

Ricketts attributed the state's improvement in getting shots in arms, which has raised it from the middle of the pack, to the work of local health directors and the "laser-like focus" of the state's team to check inventories and make sure shots are getting out as quickly as possible.

Next door in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that all adult Iowans will be eligible for vaccination beginning April 5, if vaccine supplies continue as expected.

When asked whether focusing on those 50 and older will slow the state down, Ricketts said the state has chosen a plan that's right for Nebraska, which addresses the age-related risk of death.

Ling said there are about 350,000 people in the 50 to 64 age bracket; about 90,000, or roughly 26%, already have been vaccinated as members of essential employee groups.

Some health departments still are working through the last of the list of essential employees outlined in the state's plan. The vast majority of K-12 teachers and staff who want a vaccine are expected to have gotten at least a first dose by this weekend. In Douglas County, vaccinators are working their way through meatpacking plants and other food processors.