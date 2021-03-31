Nebraska to open up COVID vaccine to people 16+ beginning Monday

Starting Monday, Nebraska’s health departments will have the option to open COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone ages 16 and older.
But as Nebraska moves closer to wide-open vaccine availability, Gov. Pete Ricketts also gave one big disclaimer Wednesday: Whether health departments make the move immediately depends on their own scheduling and supply.
With all the shifting dynamics in Nebraska’s vaccine situation, the bottom line is this: You have options right now for scheduling a COVID-19 shot.
The vaccine campaign is operating on several tracks.
First, Ricketts announced movement on the state vaccine effort through local health departments.
Ricketts said some health departments are ready to vaccinate in lower age groups. So starting Monday, the governor said, the entire state will be eligible for a vaccine at any approved age group.
That’s age 16 and older for Pfizer, and 18 and older for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
But Ricketts said local health departments will decide how they progress through different age levels.
That means individual clinics might not be immediately available for booking younger people.
As of Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Health Department was still restricting vaccines to ages 50 and older. But spokesman Phil Rooney said that would expand to ages 45 and older by Thursday.
Rooney said the department will be discussing how it will further open vaccines by age.
Ricketts said he is scheduled to receive his vaccine at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday through the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
A separate track is operating through the federal government’s pharmacy program. That program — available at numerous local pharmacies or locations including Walmarts and Hy-Vees — is open in Nebraska to those ages 18 and older.
The schedule can be tight for those appointments.
But Ricketts said the federal government is expanding the pharmacies in the program and planning a major increase in Johnson & Johnson doses by next week.
