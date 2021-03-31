Nebraska to open up vaccine to people 16+ as experts warn of rising COVID cases

“It’s a great time to be optimistic but also a great time to continue to be cautious,” Ricketts said, urging people to keep social distancing, wear a mask and get a COVID-19 test if they suspect an infection.

Two experts offered more stark warnings of a potential surge in Nebraska.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said that people have forgotten the importance of wearing masks and testing, tracing and isolating cases.

“Unfortunately our vaccine effort may not be enough,” he said, “and we may be at yet another surge and hitting hospital capacity yet again because people have forgotten this.”

Dr. James Lawler, an executive director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said the increase facing Nebraska has the potential to be significant, citing the experiences of Michigan and the northeastern United Sates.

The vaccination efforts to date can dampen the most severe cases, Lawler said. But those efforts haven’t made a dent so far in vaccinating the population most responsible for transmitting the virus, he said, referring to people under age 60.