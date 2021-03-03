Nebraska to vaccinate people ages 50-64 and younger folks with high-risk conditions

Ricketts said the state still is working through those groups but is looking forward to expanding the age category in the next few weeks and getting into the next phases of the plan.

Next will come Phase 1C, which is listed as including people in congregate living settings such as residential treatment, corrections and homeless shelters. Those who are in the 50-64 category and, now, younger people with high-risk conditions would fall in Phase 2A.

Ling said decisions about who will be vaccinated based on medical conditions will be made by the medical community. Health care providers will identify patients with high-risk conditions and work with local health departments to get them scheduled for vaccination.

"The state will not be determining what medical conditions are included," she said.

Ling noted that not all medical conditions are the same. A person with high blood pressure that's controlled with one, low-dose medication is different from a person who is maxed out on four medications and still has uncontrolled high blood pressure.

“This is why it’s important to allow the medical community to make the decision so we can get the highest-risk patients vaccinated as soon as possible," she said.