Nebraska to vaccinate people ages 50-64 and younger folks with high-risk conditions

When local health departments in Nebraska move into the next phase of vaccination, they will put 90% of COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people ages 50-64 and give up to 10% to people with high-risk medical conditions.
Exactly when that day will come, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday, will depend on both how many doses of vaccine the state receives and the pace of vaccination within individual health districts. The districts have moved at different speeds for vaccinations, depending on their populations.
Ricketts' announcement answers a question that has been hanging since late last month, when the state removed those with high-risk medical conditions from the priority list in order to keep the focus on inoculating older Nebraskans.
Ricketts said Wednesday that the state will continue to prioritize people for vaccination based on their risk of hospitalization and death. Age has proven the leading risk factor in both, with 94% of the state's deaths related to COVID-19 occurring in people ages 55 and older.
Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said state health officials recognize that serious medical conditions also can increase people's risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19.
Health departments, she said, will follow the same 90-10 split they currently are using to divide doses between people ages 65 and older and those in essential work groups under Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan.
Ricketts said the state still is working through those groups but is looking forward to expanding the age category in the next few weeks and getting into the next phases of the plan.
Next will come Phase 1C, which is listed as including people in congregate living settings such as residential treatment, corrections and homeless shelters. Those who are in the 50-64 category and, now, younger people with high-risk conditions would fall in Phase 2A.
Ling said decisions about who will be vaccinated based on medical conditions will be made by the medical community. Health care providers will identify patients with high-risk conditions and work with local health departments to get them scheduled for vaccination.
"The state will not be determining what medical conditions are included," she said.
Ling noted that not all medical conditions are the same. A person with high blood pressure that's controlled with one, low-dose medication is different from a person who is maxed out on four medications and still has uncontrolled high blood pressure.
“This is why it’s important to allow the medical community to make the decision so we can get the highest-risk patients vaccinated as soon as possible," she said.
Depending on the health department, those with high-risk conditions may be vaccinated at special clinics or scheduled at existing community clinics.
Ricketts stressed that those with underlying medical conditions should register on the state's vaccination website — vaccinate.ne.gov — so they can provide that information. Not all local health department signup systems included questions about health risks. Nebraskans who don't have access to technology can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for help in signing up.
In the future, he said, the state system will become the sole source for signups, providing a "statewide view" of the vaccination effort.
Pharmacies receiving allocations through the federal retail pharmacy program have been asked to follow the same priority system as local health departments. They, too, will report through the system.
Ricketts said the state had delivered more than 447,000 doses of vaccine as of Wednesday and has moved up in the ranks for shot administration.
Ling said the state was allocated 23,400 primary doses of Pfizer's vaccine this week and 19,000 doses of the Moderna shot. It also received a one-time shipment of 15,500 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, unlike the other, two-dose vaccines. The state will then have a gap in the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a few weeks before receiving more toward the end of March.
Last week, Ling said, the state administered nearly 78,000 doses of vaccine. According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 10.3% of Nebraskans ages 16 and older have completed vaccination.
In Douglas County, some 10.55% of adult residents have been fully vaccinated.
Ricketts said White House officials told state officials Tuesday that they expect a combined 14.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine nationwide this week and 15.2 million next week. The totals should increase to 16 to 17 million doses by mid-March.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
