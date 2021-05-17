Nebraska tops 50% of people 18 and older who have been vaccinated against COVID

Nebraska crossed another milestone last week with the state topping 50% of residents 18 and older completing vaccination for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 756,000 Nebraskans in the 18-plus bracket were fully vaccinated, representing 51.3% of people in that category.
That percentage ranked Nebraska 16th best among states, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Iowa, at 52.2% of residents 18 and older fully vaccinated, came in 14th. States in the northeastern U.S. lead the nation in vaccination, with Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island all approaching a 60% vaccination rate among adults.
That progress comes at a time when vaccination has begun to offer some real-world perks beyond protection from illness. The CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can take off their face masks in many indoor settings, with the exception of hospitals, buses, planes, prisons and homeless shelters.
Some national retailers have said fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks in their stores, subject to local mask requirements. But several family-oriented attractions in Omaha said last week that they would continue to abide by Omaha's mask mandate and reassess after it expires May 25.
Just over 50% vaccinated, of course, still means nearly 50% of people are unvaccinated. And health officials note that the calculations used to determine that more than 50% of Nebraskans are vaccinated does not include adolescents and children.
According to U.S. Census data from July 2019, Nebraska is home to nearly 424,000 people under age 16 in addition to its 1.51 million residents 16 and older.
While the CDC bases its figures on those 18 and older, Nebraska health officials calculate the state's vaccination rate using the number of residents 16 and older. The state's data dashboard indicates that more than 52% of residents 16 and older — nearly 771,000 people — are fully vaccinated.
It appears Nebraska is well past its vaccination peak. The state last week administered about 85,000 shots for the third straight week, down from a peak weekly total of 140,000 a month ago.
Reflecting that slowed pace, the state beginning late last month began ordering less vaccine from the federal government than it would be allocated by population.
For the week of April 19, state health officials ordered 100% of Nebraska's allocation. The next week, they ordered 78%. During the first three weeks of May, they ordered 34%, 32% and 40% of doses allocated, respectively.
However, the CDC's data indicates that Nebraska has begun making progress in vaccinating its younger residents.
Vaccination for those ages 16 and older opened last month. Community clinics and pharmacies began offering shots for 12- to 15-year-olds on Thursday, the day after after federal and state health officials approved the vaccine for that age group.
As of Sunday, Nebraska had given at least one dose to 14,000 residents ages 12 to 17, according to CDC figures.
Douglas County by Monday had vaccinated 54.5% of residents 16 and older. Similar figures for other health departments ranged from nearly 33% in the North Platte-based West Central District Health Department to nearly 57% in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska received a shout-out from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in a Facebook post Monday for reaching "a truly exemplary milestone," with 70% of those 16 and older vaccinated.
New cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, appeared to continue their downward trend. The CDC indicated that the state added 988 new COVID cases for the week ending Saturday. That would be the first time the weekly total dropped below 1,000 since mid-April 2020.
The number of people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Sunday stood at 97, the lowest level since mid-July.
