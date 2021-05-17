Nebraska tops 50% of people 18 and older who have been vaccinated against COVID

Just over 50% vaccinated, of course, still means nearly 50% of people are unvaccinated. And health officials note that the calculations used to determine that more than 50% of Nebraskans are vaccinated does not include adolescents and children.

According to U.S. Census data from July 2019, Nebraska is home to nearly 424,000 people under age 16 in addition to its 1.51 million residents 16 and older.

While the CDC bases its figures on those 18 and older, Nebraska health officials calculate the state's vaccination rate using the number of residents 16 and older. The state's data dashboard indicates that more than 52% of residents 16 and older — nearly 771,000 people — are fully vaccinated.

It appears Nebraska is well past its vaccination peak. The state last week administered about 85,000 shots for the third straight week, down from a peak weekly total of 140,000 a month ago.

Reflecting that slowed pace, the state beginning late last month began ordering less vaccine from the federal government than it would be allocated by population.