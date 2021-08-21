Nebraska woman honoring father at Boxer 500 to fight colon cancer

The disease progressed quickly, and he went from being able to run the farm to not being strong enough to feed the dogs in the morning.

Nincehelser drove five hours back home every weekend to be with her father.

"It was really hard," she said. "My heart was in one spot and my job was in another. That was the most difficult for me."

Rabe died three months after his diagnosis.

Nincehelser, who also serves as Mrs. Nebraska America, has had two colonoscopies since her father's death. Doctors removed precancerous polyps both times.

She has used her pageant platform to raise awareness about the disease, and she's gotten involved with the Colon Cancer Task Force. If one person hears her story and opts to get a screening, Nincehelser said she's happy with that.

This year she'll act as a host at the Boxer 500 event.

Organizers hope to have about 600 participants. In past years, the event has drawn about 1,000 runners and walkers, said race director Sarah Fietz.