Nebraska woman who contracted COVID after vaccination has died, state says

A Nebraska woman in her 80s who contracted COVID-19 after she was fully vaccinated against the disease has died, state officials said Wednesday.

The woman, who had underlying medical conditions, developed COVID and was hospitalized more than 14 days after being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

The woman lived in the area covered by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, a seven-county public health district in south-central Nebraska that is based in Kearney.

The woman is the first fully vaccinated person to die of COVID in Nebraska, HHS said in a press release. Her death represents .04% of the 2,244 people who have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska, officials said.