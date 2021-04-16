Nebraska woman with rare clotting after vaccine also suffered stroke, UNMC researchers say

The UNMC researchers wrote that the Nebraska woman went to an emergency room after three days of fatigue and abdominal pain. A CT scan showed extensive clots in her abdomen and pelvis. The patient, in her late 40s, was transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center. Later scans showed clotting in her brain and evidence of a stroke.

Researchers have reported similar rare clotting conditions in patients in Europe after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. That vaccine, like the Johnson & Johnson shot, uses a modified virus to deliver information into the body to teach the immune system to recognize and respond to COVID-19.

FDA officials said last week that the leading theory is that people receiving the vaccines may, in rare cases, have an immune response that involves their own platelets.

The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are based on a different technology from the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines and have not been associated with the clotting.

On Friday, officials with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's partner, wrote in response to the UNMC researchers' letter that there was not enough evidence to establish a causal relationship between the rare events and the vaccine.