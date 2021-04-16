Nebraska woman with rare clotting after vaccine also suffered stroke, UNMC researchers say

The Nebraska woman who suffered a rare clotting condition two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also had a stroke, according to a letter written by University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers that has been published online by the New England Journal of Medicine.
State health officials first reported April 9 that they were investigating a report that a Nebraska resident had experienced a "significant medical event" after receiving a vaccine.
On Tuesday, state health officials said representatives of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine had consulted with officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Nebraska resident.
The CDC and FDA on Tuesday called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and alerted physicians to six cases in the U.S. of the rare clotting condition, which is accompanied by low blood platelets.
An independent committee is expected to convene next week to review the situation. The six reported cases represent a fraction of the 6.8 million doses of the vaccine administered in the U.S.
The UNMC researchers wrote that the Nebraska woman went to an emergency room after three days of fatigue and abdominal pain. A CT scan showed extensive clots in her abdomen and pelvis. The patient, in her late 40s, was transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center. Later scans showed clotting in her brain and evidence of a stroke.
Researchers have reported similar rare clotting conditions in patients in Europe after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. That vaccine, like the Johnson & Johnson shot, uses a modified virus to deliver information into the body to teach the immune system to recognize and respond to COVID-19.
FDA officials said last week that the leading theory is that people receiving the vaccines may, in rare cases, have an immune response that involves their own platelets.
The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are based on a different technology from the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines and have not been associated with the clotting.
On Friday, officials with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's partner, wrote in response to the UNMC researchers' letter that there was not enough evidence to establish a causal relationship between the rare events and the vaccine.
The vaccine-makers noted that the clotting events reported so far in people who have received the vaccine are very rare, occurring within the range of those reported in the general population.
They also wrote that their vaccine is based on a different virus from the one used in the AstraZeneca shot and "may have quite different biological effects."
